How to Get Bow & Arrows in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

When exploring the new world of Prince of Persia, you’ll most likely encounter a few arrows that won’t be accessible initially. So, if you want to interact with this feature, here’s how to get the bow and arrow in The Lost Crown.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Bow of Menolias Location

You can find the bow and arrow in the Hyrcanian Forest during the Lost in Mount Qaf quest. Unfortunately, players must defeat the boss, Erlik, to get through this particular Lost Crown pathway.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Erlik isn’t too challenging to defeat compared to other enemies, but the showdown does involve a relatively small battlefield. You’ll just need to utilize Sargon’s dodge as much as possible to avoid its forward and backward kick attacks (look out for its glowing strikes.) After the fight ends, players will trigger a cutscene showcasing the Bow of Menolias.

Now, you can pick up all the arrow caches you may have encountered to stock up your inventory. It’s also handy for blocked areas that can only be unlocked with the bow.

How to Use Bow and Arrows in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Players can initiate Ranged Attacks to use their bow, whether it be on enemies or fauna that provides walkways. For example, PS5 players can aim with the left stick and press the triangle button to fire it. You’ll need to perform this on orange and yellow colored flowers to reach the Upper Citadel during the game’s early stages.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once you find Menolias, he will give you the Chakram of Menolias, a boomerang-like ability added to your bow. It proves viable for puzzle solving, primarily involving gears for upcoming challenges. Players must hold the Ranged Attack interaction to throw it, and they can press it again to recall the weapon.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

If you can’t reach an object or foe, throw the bow to hit anything from a distance. I suggest using it whenever you run out of arrows, as the Chakram of Menolias doesn’t mandate any ammo.

Now that you know how to get the bow and arrow in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you can check out our guide on the entire voice cast. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Prince of Persia content.