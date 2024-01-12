Meet the Voice Actors of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The Prince of Persia franchise has taken on an all-new cast, revitalizing the classic tale that first started in the ’80s. So, if you want to get to know the latest characters, here are all the The Lost Crown voice actors.

Tommy Sim’aan as Sargon

Tommy Sim’aan has been gradually making a name for himself in the video game world, beginning with his role in Expeditions: Rome. More recently, he has participated in 2023’s GOTY, Baldur’s Gate 3, as the characters Orpheus, Harper Branthos, and many more side characters. To top it off, he plays a much bigger role in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as the courageous main lead.

Stewart Scudamore as Vahram

Like Sim’aan, Scudamore has been involved in Baldur’s Gate 3 as the characters Chop, Fist Kyberos, and Grundil. This also isn’t the first time he’s been in a Ubisoft entry, with the likes of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Odyssey, and Jack the Ripper DLC. The voice actor continues to take on other roles in the video game industry, including Final Fantasy 16 and the Warhammer series, as well as live-action roles throughout the years.

Atilla Akinci as Artaban

Not only does Atilla Akinci play the Immortal Artaban in The Lost Crown, but he also voices multiple minor roles with various NPCs. He can be seen in many projects, such as Sex Education, No Return, and Murder on the Orient Express. As for the gaming world, you’ll most likely remember him as Harper Essius from BG3 and Hasan Demir from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Adam El Hagar as Prince Ghassan

Prince Ghassan plays a significant part in the plotline of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, where Sargon makes a pact to save him. Upon meeting him, you’ll hear the voice talents of Adam El Hagar, who has done some work with Ubisoft in the past. In particular, Adam has been a part of Assassin’s Creed: Origins, along with minor roles in games like Aevis in FFXVI and Adajmut in Total War: Pharaoh.

Ajjaz Awad as Neith

Ajjaz Awad has done the voice work of another Immortal, Neith, who often helps Sargon in his quests. She can be heard in various roles in Diablo IV and Doctor Who as side characters. She also dabbles in puppeteering, directing, and writing.

Nadia Albina as Anahita

Similar to others on this list, Nadia Albina has been involved in Ubisoft with Assassin’s Creed Origins. She can also be seen in Doctor Who’s television stories and multiple other shows like Beautiful People, You, and Great Expectations.

Orion Ben as Radjen

Orion Ben’s character Radjen chats with Sargon from time to time as a fellow member of the Immortals. She’s primarily been in TV shows, including the Detectorists, Lucky Man, and Skins. The voice actor has also been in A Plague Tale: Requiem, playing a variety of roles.

Youssef Kerkour as Orod

Youssef Kerkour has been in the acting business for quite a long time, especially within the video game and TV industry. You’ll recognize his work in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the Siege of Paris DLC. Now, Youssef has carried on in Ubisoft’s latest entry as the mighty warrior, Orod, in The Lost Crown.

Shai Matheson as Menolias

The last member of the Immortals, Menolias, is played by Shai Matheson. He’s been in numerous roles in the gaming world, such as Lies of P, Payday 3, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. In addition, Matheson can be recognized in several Assassin’s Creed installments, from Origins to the most recent Mirage saga.

Lola Elsokari as Fariba

It’s pretty hard to miss the voice talents of Lola Elsokari, given that Fariba frequently appears to help Sargon throughout his adventures. Lost Crown seems to be Lola’s first-ever voice role, but she has gained some notoriety as Farah Mehenni in the TV series The Tower.

Of course, you can expect a few other minor voice actors in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, with its abundance of lovable side characters. It just proves that the series is here to stay despite its long break over the years. For more PoP content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including if the game is coming to Steam.