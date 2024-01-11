Does Prince of Persia Lost Crown Demo Progress Carry Over? Answered

If you took the time to play through the Prince of Persia Lost Crown demo, you’re likely wondering if it’s possible to carry over your progress into the title’s full release. Fortunately, we have the answer you’re looking for.

Does Progress Carry Over From the Prince of Persia Lost Crown Demo to the Full Game? Explained

Image Credit: Ubisoft

From what we can tell, progress from the Prince of Persia Lost Crown demo won’t carry over to the full release.

Ubisoft has made no mention of such a feature being available, and the demo doesn’t offer any info on whether or not this is the case. There’s also not an option within the demo to transfer saved data to the cloud or take any similar action, which makes it appear that the option isn’t built into the free slice of gameplay.

Given how common this question is with any demo release, it seems like they would display such info prominently or make the option clear from the get go. At best, they might make the feature available at a later date, but that would definitely break from the norm compared to similar cases.

How to Download Prince of Persia Lost Crown Demo

With that said though, the Prince of Persia Lost Crown Demo is still well worth getting. It offers a quick glimpse at the game’s take on Metroidvania gameplay while also showing off the polish and effort its developers put into the series’ revival.

Downloading it yourself is easy too. Simply head to your console or platform’s digital storefront of choice and search the game’s title. Then, look for an option or information tab. The PlayStation Store page, for example, has an icon with three small dots you can select to open this tab.

From there, you can select from a number of options related to the game. The demo should be one of them, and if it’s not, you can select the View Product option to see an additional menu of options.

After that, all you need to do is download the game. It comes in at a modest 8.75 GB on PlayStation 5 and is a little larger on PS4. Xbox and PC gamers should expect an install size around the PS5’s total, while Nintendo Switch players might end up with a similar total to the PS4.

Now that you know whether or not the Prince of Persia Lost Crown Demo carries over your progress, you’re ready to move onto other topics. Luckily for you, we’ve got plenty lined up down below.