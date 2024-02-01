Constantly finding yourself running out of shields in the battle against Brainiac? If so, you’ll need to know how to gain shields in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Health regeneration in this game is very different to the Arkham series, so stay tuned for some tips!

Recommended Videos

How to Gain Shields in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

To gain shields in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, shoot enemies in the legs then melee attack them to perform a Shield Harvest move.

This is an innovative new feature in the game’s combat system. While you can occasionally grab shield pickups from fallen enemies, the Shield Harvest feature is a guaranteed way to heal up. The game introduces you to it in the early stages, but it may take a while before aiming for an enemy’s leg becomes second nature.

All you need to do is damage an enemy’s legs enough for them to stutter down. At this point, a light blue cloud appears around them. There’s also a pop-up telling you to melee them using the right trigger button. When that’s done, your character automatically picks up a healthy dose of shield restoration.

Read More: How to Customize Character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

There doesn’t seem to be a limit to how many times you can perform a Shield Harvest move, even during the game’s longest battles. As such, if you’re ever low on health, you can strike a few isolated enemies with this technique. When your shield has entirely run out and you’re running on just your HP, a small red message appears on the screen. You can either dip away to avoid combat and slowly regain shields, or use this method.

Interestingly, there aren’t many talents in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League that directly focus on health regeneration or shield boosts. As such, you’ll quickly need to adjust to Shield Harvesting, as the best way to regain your health.

That’s all in this guide! For even more on Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, read up on all riddle locations and solutions. Alongside that, we’ve got a King Shark, Harley Quinn, and Deadshot build.