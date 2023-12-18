After several months of anticipation, The Finals finally came out in early December. In a very short time, it surpassed some big titles like MW3 in player count. However, some players are reporting crashing issues, specifically with a black screen appearing at launch. Here is our guide on how to fix The Finals crashing error.
How To Fix Crashing Error in The Finals
In order to fix the black screen and crashing of the game first check if your graphics drivers are up to date, as well as the in-game settings. Most players encounter the black screen on the first loading screen or when they are just about to start their first match. Here are ways to fix the crashing error in The Finals.
Update Graphics Drivers
One of the most common ways to solve crashing errors is by updating your graphics drivers. This is something you should check every time you want to start a new game on your PC.
Go to the official website of the manufacturer of your PC’s graphics card and look for the latest driver version for your card. After you download it and install it, restart your PC before starting the game again.
Check the System Requirements
If the first method didn’t help you, then you’ll have to check The Finals‘ system requirements before starting the game. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements to run The Finals on PC.
|Minimum System Requirements
|Recommended System Requirements
|OS
|Windows 10 or later, 64-bit
|Windows 10 or later, 64-bit
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-6600k or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor
|Intel Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor
|Memory
|12 GB RAM
|16 GB RAM
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
|Storage
|15 GB
|15GB
Use the Best In-Game Settings
A graphics card can cause the game to crash for reasons other than driver updates. There is a possibility that your graphics card is not able to run the game due to previously specified in-game settings.
So we advise you to make sure you determine your best in-game settings for The Finals before attempting to play a match. If you’re not sure what the best settings are, start with the minimum and you’ll find out later.
Verify the Integrity of Files
If you’ve decided to play The Finals via Steam and crashes are still happening, try verifying the integrity of the files on your PC. Here are the steps on how to verify the integrity of the files of The Finals.
- Find The Finals in your Steam Library and right-click on it
- Select “Properties” and then choose the “Installed Files” option from the list
- Click on “Verify integrity of game files”
- Steam will find all of the present files and install all of the missing ones
These are general solutions for when a game crashes. If none of the offered solutions help you, then you have nothing else left but to wait for the developer to release an update that will solve the problem.