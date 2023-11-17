How to Fix Lag on Playstation Portal

Like any fancy new toy, the PlayStation Portal needs some tweaking. If you’ve been dealing with lag, know that your eyes aren’t deceiving you, and we understand how rough of an experience that can be. So, we’ve put together a guide on how to fix lag on the PlayStation Portal just for you!

How to Fix Lag and Low Latency on the PlayStation Portal

To fix input lag and latency on the PlayStation Portal, there’s no one solution; in fact, it’s best if you implement every solution we have for you to create the best experience possible. As with any kind of troubleshooting, let’s start by:

Keeping your PlayStation Portal and PS5 up-to-date. Reason being, you may have missed a patch that fixed an issue hindering the device’s Wi-Fi functionality. The same goes with the PS5. Restart your modem and router. We forget that modems and routers are nothing more than computers themselves, and they do experience errors, which can chip away at your connection strength. Unplug your modem and router, wait 60 seconds, then plug it back in. Connect your PS5 to an Ethernet cable. Here’s the situation: your PS5 is bouncing the information to the PlayStation Portal. Naturally, when your PS5 has a better, more stable connection, then your experience will improve, too. Talking from experience, it’s surprising how much a few thick walls (which I have) can weaken Wi-Fi. Reduce resolution and refresh rate on your PS5. The PlayStation Portal is limited to 1080p and 60fps, which looks fantastic on an 8-inch screen. Go into your PS5’s settings and select Screen and Video, then Video Output. Lower the resolution to 1080p and turn off 120Hz Output.

Well, folks, that’s everything you need to know on how to fix lag and latency on PlayStation Portal. If you must use Wi-Fi, Sony recommends a 15Mbps connection, at least. Anything less and you aren’t going to have a good time no matter what you do, especially if you play on playing the best PS5 online multiplayer games!