How to Fix Fortnite XP Pop-Ups Not Showing

Are we still getting Fortnite XP?
Luke Hinton
Published: Mar 8, 2024 09:44 am
The Greek gods in Fortnite.
Image Source: Epic Games

There’s nothing more annoying than diving into a Fortnite match, whether it be battle royale or Creative, to not earn XP. After all, grinding through the battle pass is one of the key motivators behind the game, especially when a new season full of content releases. In this guide, we’ll explain how to fix Fortnite XP pop-ups not showing.

Fortnite XP Pop-Ups Not Showing Solution

A Greek God in Fortnite.
Image Source: Epic Games

The only way to fix Fortnite XP Pop-Ups not showing is to wait for Epic Games to release a hotfix to resolve the issue.

There’s nothing on the front-end that players can do to definitely resolve this glitch. It appears to have arrived alongside the v29.00 update, ushering in the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 2. Fortunately, Epic has confirmed that you still earn XP as normal, it’s just the pop-up badges that aren’t displaying properly. Even though you won’t see your XP bar when completing quests or scoring kills, the XP rolls in as normal.

Fortunately, Epic is aware of the issue and likely working on resolving it as we speak. As per renowned Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, it appears as a known issue when booting into Fortnite.

Since it’s clearly on Epic’s radar, we imagine a hotfix in the coming days will solve this issue for good. As a mostly cosmetic problem that has no impact on earning XP either, it shouldn’t deter you from playing the game.

If you’re playing on PC and want to try a solution from your own system, you could always clear the game cache in your storage settings. This may flush out the problem if it arrived with the recent 29.00 update but there’s no guarantee. Console users can’t do anything aside from avoiding Creative lobbies if it becomes too much of a problem, though.

That’s all we know so far about fixing XP pop-ups not showing in Fortnite. for more on the latest season, check out the Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons and battle pass. We’ve also got a guide to unlocking the Fortnite Korra skin.

Touchdown Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Touchdown Simulator Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Touchdown Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 8, 2024
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Release Date Countdown
Fortnite characters
Category: Guides
Guides
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Release Date Countdown
Kristina Ebanez Kristina Ebanez Mar 8, 2024
Hero Clash Codes (March 2024)
Hero Clash cover art
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Hero Clash Codes (March 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 8, 2024
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.