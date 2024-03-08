There’s nothing more annoying than diving into a Fortnite match, whether it be battle royale or Creative, to not earn XP. After all, grinding through the battle pass is one of the key motivators behind the game, especially when a new season full of content releases. In this guide, we’ll explain how to fix Fortnite XP pop-ups not showing.

Fortnite XP Pop-Ups Not Showing Solution

The only way to fix Fortnite XP Pop-Ups not showing is to wait for Epic Games to release a hotfix to resolve the issue.

There’s nothing on the front-end that players can do to definitely resolve this glitch. It appears to have arrived alongside the v29.00 update, ushering in the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 2. Fortunately, Epic has confirmed that you still earn XP as normal, it’s just the pop-up badges that aren’t displaying properly. Even though you won’t see your XP bar when completing quests or scoring kills, the XP rolls in as normal.

Fortunately, Epic is aware of the issue and likely working on resolving it as we speak. As per renowned Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, it appears as a known issue when booting into Fortnite.

New In-Game Alerts:



XP Pop-Ups Not Showing

XP Pop-Ups aren't showing inside some Creative experiences. XP is still earned, and updated in your Battle Pass XP bar.



Milestones and Ramp It Up Quests Missing

Fortnite Festival Milestone and Ramp It Up quests are not visible on the… — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 8, 2024

Since it’s clearly on Epic’s radar, we imagine a hotfix in the coming days will solve this issue for good. As a mostly cosmetic problem that has no impact on earning XP either, it shouldn’t deter you from playing the game.

If you’re playing on PC and want to try a solution from your own system, you could always clear the game cache in your storage settings. This may flush out the problem if it arrived with the recent 29.00 update but there’s no guarantee. Console users can’t do anything aside from avoiding Creative lobbies if it becomes too much of a problem, though.

That’s all we know so far about fixing XP pop-ups not showing in Fortnite. for more on the latest season, check out the Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons and battle pass. We’ve also got a guide to unlocking the Fortnite Korra skin.