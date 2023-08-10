How To Fix the Encumberment Glitch in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

When you’re playing a game with an encumbrance mechanic in the inventory like Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re more than likely going to run out of inventory space and lose your run speed at some point. Unfortunately, some players are running into the issue of becoming over-encumbered and not being able to run even without having their inventory past the weight limit for their strength. If you’re looking for a solution to this problem, here’s how to fix the encumberment glitch in BG3.

How Do You Fix Your Carry Weight in BG3?

If one of your characters is suddenly encumbered without even having their inventory be at capacity, there should be a couple of different ways to find a solution. First though, to make sure that your game is actually glitched, save the game and just drop the inventory of the character who’s affected, including their armor to see if you were actually encumbered. So that you don’t have to pick everything up off the floor again, just reload your save unless you really wanted to sort your inventory.

If it turns out that you are actually being affected by the glitch, there are a couple of options you can pursue to fix it. Players have found that you can kill the member of your party who’s encumbered, wait until the debuff disappears from their icon and then revive them from there. They should come back without being encumbered and you can just give them their inventory back.

If you’re looking for a slightly less morbid option, you can fill your inventory all the way to the point where the character gains the maximum encumbrance debuff, which should replaced the glitched one. After that, drop enough items to get back to a reasonable weight and your character should be free from their encumbrance.

Until Larian finds a built-in fix for the issue, those are the two best solutions for fixing the encumberment glitch in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re looking for ways to tweak your experience to your liking, you can download mods or do your research on the best bard builds to get the most out of your playthrough.