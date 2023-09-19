How to Complete Weeping Woman Side Quest in Lies of P

While exploring Elysion Boulevard in Lies of P, you may stumble on the Weeping Woman, who’s looking for her missing baby. Although the game won’t give you any indication, this is actually a side quest you can complete to receive special items.

How to Get & Use Broken Baby Puppet in Lies of P

You can find the Weeping Woman’s missing baby by heading toward the central area of Krat City Hall. To reach this location, you must defeat the Mad Donkey boss, meet with Geppetto, and cross the bridge. You will discover the Krat City Hall Stargazer in the next area. From there, you just need to follow the road until you encounter a building with an open door.

Image Credit: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

If you look to your right, you will find an elite enemy beating a pile of bodies. Once you defeat the robot, you can pick up the Broken Baby Puppet from the ground. Gemini will remark that there’s no survivor and suggest you just give the doll to the Weeping Woman.

You can now return to the window where the Weeping Woman is waiting. The fastest way to reach her location is to teleport to the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Stargazer and take the elevator to the first floor. Then, you just need to pass the broken carriage and walk through the entrance with a poster on its right side.

Should You Tell the Truth or Lie to the Weeping Woman?

Image Credit: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Once you give the Broken Baby Puppet to the Weeping Woman, she’ll ask if you find her child adorable. At this point, you can either tell the truth or lie to the woman. Unless you’re playing a completely tell-the-truth playthrough, I recommend lying to the Weeping Woman.

If you say, “It’s a puppet”, the woman won’t believe your words and only give you a Vivid Ergo fragment. On the other hand, you also get the Feel record if you reply with “She’s a cute baby.” Remember, the more you lie, the closer Pinocchio becomes to a human.

Besides giving the Broken Baby Puppet to the Weeping Woman in Lies of P, you can also help a young man named Toma on Elysion Boulevard. After beating the Scrapped Watchman, you can obtain the Faded Whistle, which you can use to comfort the sick man.