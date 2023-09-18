How Lying Works in Lies of P

Lying is a major theme in Lies of P, and you will encounter numerous instances where you are given a choice to tell the truth or lie. Although the lie mechanic may seem redundant and shallow, it actually influences the game in subtle ways.

What Does Lying Do in Lies of P?

The lie mechanic is a feature that doesn’t impact the gameplay but affects the story and Pinocchio. Unlike other puppets who are bound by the Grand Covenant, the protagonist has the ability to tell lies whenever he wishes. When you lie, you will receive a visual confirmation from the game, such as “The Ergo is whispering” and “Your springs are reacting.”

Although the lie mechanic won’t affect the quests you complete as part of the main storyline, telling the truth or lie will impact the rewards you get from certain side quests. For example, during the Weeping Woman mission, you can respond with “That’s a puppet” or “She’s a cute baby.” If you tell the truth, you’ll only get one Vivid Ergo Fragment, but you’ll also receive the Feel Play Record if you lie to the woman.

Image Credit: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

I suggest sticking to telling the truth or lying during the whole playthrough. This will help build a consistent character for Pinocchio, and you will also get your desired ending.

Lies of P features three endings in total. Except for the “bad” ending, the other two endings are affected by your choices. You may get the Free from the Puppet String ending if you consistently tell the truth. On the other hand, you can receive the Rise of P if you constantly lie during the whole playthrough.

Personally, I recommend always lying since the story seems to equate the ability to lie with being a human. You may also get better rewards if you lie during side quests, with the Weeping Woman mission being a great example. I also find it more narratively satisfying for Pinocchio to learn to become a human and start to think for himself.

Besides the lie system, Lies of P also features other interesting mechanics. For example, after meeting Gepeto, you can increase your power by upgrading your P-Organ using Quartz.