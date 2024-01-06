How to Complete 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 5 in Genshin Impact

The fifth day of the Lost Riches event has arrived, and Treasure Area 5 is now unlocked. If you need help completing this Genshin Impact challenge, you can check this handy guide to find out the location of all Energy orbs and treasure chests.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 5 Guide

Like Treasure Area 3, Treasure 5 is also located on land, and you need to head to the Erinnyes Forest. You must discover six Energy orbs before the Treasure-Seeking Seelie can locate the two hidden chests.

Energy Orb #1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The first Energy Orb is located east of the teleport waypoint. It will be hiding between bushes and underneath a pine tree.

Energy Orb #2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The second Energy orb can be found north of your current position. It will be floating above a tree stump behind some plants.

Energy Orb #3

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can find the next Energy orb by looking up to the east. It will be floating above a tent surrounded by Treasure Hoarders.

Treasure Chest #1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

To locate the first treasure chest, you have to go further east. You must collect several Energy particles within two minutes to power up the Treasure-Seeking Seelie and reveal the hidden chest.

Energy Orb #4

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The fourth Energy orb can be found northwest of your current spot, and it will be hiding between bushes.

Energy Orb #5

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can find the fifth Energy orb by heading east toward the broken ship. It will be floating above a box surrounded by another group of Treasure Hoarders.

Energy Orb #6

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The last Energy orb is nearby, and you just need to jump off and head south. It can be found underneath a smaller section of the broken ship.

Treasure Chest #2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You must run west toward the road to find the second treasure chest. For the second challenge, you have to defeat a group of slimes and Meka enemies before you can collect the required Energy particles.

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete Treasure Area 5 in the Lost Riches event. For more Genshin Impact content, you can check out our guide on the best build for Ayaka.