How to Change Clothes & Get More Outfits in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

While you won’t exactly be walking into fashionable clothing stores to buy some new threads out in Pandora, that doesn’t mean you can’t still do your best to look stylish. Here’s how to change clothes and get more outfits in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Changing Clothes and Appearance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

First off, let’s get this out of the way. There doesn’t seem to be a way to change your character’s physical appearance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Once you’ve created your character at the start of the game, you’re pretty much stuck with them for the whole journey, so take as much time as you need with the creator.

The good news is that you have complete freedom over what they wear. To change your character’s outfit, bring up the menu and go to the Character tab. From here, you can select the head, chest, arms, pants, and legs options and check out all of the available gear you have for each slot.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

All you have to do is choose the piece of gear you want to equip, and you’re all set. Your character’s clothes will change depending on what you have equipped. Of course, do note that all gear pieces come with stats and they can also be customized with mods. While we’ll always advocate for fashion over protection, you do need to consider what you’re sacrificing by choosing one piece of gear over another.

How to Get More Outfits

Now that you know how to change your clothes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it’s time to get your blue hands on more outfits. New gear pieces can be obtained by either exploring and looting the open-world, or by purchasing them from trader NPCs scattered all over Pandora.

For instance, one of the first Traders you’ll meet in the game is Raj at the resistance camp. Talk to the Traders to see what they have for sale, and you’ll be able to give them Spare Parts in exchange for new gear.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once again, do be mindful of how many Spare Parts you’re spending on items. Certain types of ammo can only be crafted with Spare Parts, so make sure you’re keeping a reserve for yourself.

Either way, once you’ve purchased your new gear from a Trader, you can then equip it from the Character menu as well.

That’s all you need to know about how to change your character’s appearance and get more outfits in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.