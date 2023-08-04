How to Change Appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3

The character creation of Baldur’s Gate 3 features one of the most elaborate systems in gaming, where you can customize just about anything for your selected avatar. However, once you begin your quest, you may want to change your appearance to get a fresh new look or adjust a minor part. To help you with this aspect, we’ll go over what steps you need to take to alter your character.

How Do You Change Character Appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

The only known way to change character appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3 is by putting on the Mask of the Shapeshifter from the Deluxe edition. With this item, you can perform the Level 1 Illusion spell, Shapeshift, disguising yourself with a specific race.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You can choose any race, such as a Tiefling, Half-Elf, Drow, or Human while unleashing the spell. Each appearance showcases a particular body type, from feminine to masculine, and you can confirm to change the look by pressing outside of the spell slot.

Once the ability has been initiated, your avatar will change to a pre-made version of your selected character. Nevertheless, players can always stop the spell by selecting ‘Dispel Disguise’ from the slots.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

While the Mask of the Shapeshifter doesn’t permanently change your appearance, it can at least be altered temporarily. Players can also put on various clothing options in the Party View tab, in which they can customize the outfits of their team. But, if you want a complete do-over, you may want to restart the campaign to get your desired look.

A barber option could still be available later in the game, as some players believe it could be possible. So, we’ll be sure to update this guide if other methods have been discovered.

Now that you know how to change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can discover more tips and tricks by checking out our Guardian guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content about the game.