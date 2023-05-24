How to Cast Glamour On Your Faerie As Scholar in FFXIV
Your Faerie deserves all the glam too!
If you’ve wanted more customization options when it comes to the look of your faerie on your Scholar job class, well you’re now in luck. As a part of the newly released Patch 6.4 in Final Fantasy XIV, alongside Summoners you can now cast a new kind of glamour on your faerie to change her look as you see fit. If you’re wondering how to go about that, here is how to cast glamour on your faerie as Scholar in FFXIV.
Where & How to Unlock Glamour For Your Faerie as Scholar in FFXIV
First of all, you need to make sure that you have a Scholar job class leveled up to at least 30, which is done by first leveling up your Arcanist job to 30. At that point it evolves and branches into two different classes: Scholar (a healer) and Summoner (a caster), which you can then level simultaneously.
With your Scholar class equipped, head to the Conjurer’s Guild in Limsa Lominsa and speak to the Elezen Arcanist trainer, Thubyrgeim (X: 4.6, Y: 11.4). You also must have first completed the Level 30 job quest “Forgotten But Not Gone”. Once done, the quest “A Faerie Tale Come True” will be available from the NPC.
Upon completion, you will be able to cast a glamour on your Faerie using the same /petglamour command used by Summoners.
To use the command, type it in your chatbox followed by the desired modifiers. For example, if you want to change your Eos Faerie to an Emerald Carbuncle, type the following:
- /petglamour “eos” “emerald carbuncle”
Note that you need to have the quotations around both the summon and the modifier for it to work. This will give your Faerie the look of an Emerald Carbuncle, allowing you to have a cute new healing sidekick.
Here are some other glamour commands that you can try until you find the one you want:
- /petglamour “eos” “topaz carbuncle”
- /petglamour “eos” ruby carbuncle”
- /petglamour “eos” “ifrit-egi”
- /petglamour “eos” “titan-egi”
- /petglamour “eos” “garuda-egi”
That concludes our guide for how to cast glamour on your Faerie as Scholar in FFXIV. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite new faerie glamour is.
Be sure to check out all of our other newest FFXIV guides, such as How to Unlock Pandaemonium Anabaseios Raids (Normal and Savage) in FFXIV.
