How to Unlock Pandaemonium Anabaseios Raids (Normal and Savage) in FFXIV

Today’s launch of FFXIV’s Patch 6.4 has brought an abundance of new, exciting content for players, including the third and last tier of the Pandaemonium Raids in the Endwalker expansion. Designated as the Anabaseios tier, these four raids are set to culminate the story of the terrifying beast known as Pandaemonium that has awoken beneath the Ancients’ creature-testing facility. If you’re looking to tackle these four epic battles, here is how to unlock the Pandaemonium Anabaseios raids (Normal and Savage) in FFXIV.

How to Unlock and Access Normal Pandaemonium Anabaseios Raids in FFXIV

As with all previous 8-player raids in each expansion of FFXIV, there are certain prerequisites that your character must meet in order to both unlock and participate in them.

Not only do you need to make sure certain quests are complete, you also need to make sure that you meet the minimum item level requirements. Even if you unlock the raid tier, if your character’s stats are too low you won’t be able to duty queue for them.

First of all, you are required to have completed the previous two tiers of Level 90 Pandaemonium Raids in sequential order to access the third and final tier. While skipping from one Trial or Dungeon to another is often acceptable, in the case of 8-player raids they must always be done in sequential order when completed for the first time.

Next, you will need to have already completed the Chronicles of a New Era Quest called “Truth Imperfect”, which wrapped up the events of the previous raid tier.

From there, the next quest you need to fulfill is called “Eater of Souls”, which is available from the NPC Ruissenaud in Labyrinthos (X: 9.6, Y: 27.5). This will lead to the first of the four Anabaseios raids unlocking.

Before you can hit the duty queue button, you also need to make sure that you meet the minimum item level requirements, which are as follows:

Level Requirement: Disciple of War or Magic Level 90

Item Level Requirement: Minimum of ilvl 615 or above (this is easily accomplished with gear either from the previous raid tiers and/or the previous set of tome gear purchased in Radz-at-Han)

Like all previous raids, each Anabaseios fight has a time limit of 90 minutes and requires 8 players.

Rewards For Completing the Pandaemonium Anabaseios Raids

Each time you successfully complete one of the Anabaseios Raids, treasure coffers will spawn that offer gear tokens that can be traded with either Mylenie in Labyrinthos (X: 8.3, Y: 27.6) or Djole in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.3, Y: 9.6). You can only obtain one token from each of the four raids each week, and the timer for those rewards resets every Tuesday morning.

The gear rewards are set as follows:

Head Gear Piece – 2 x Unsung Helm of Anabaseios

Body Gear Piece – 4 x Unsung Armor of Anabaseios

Hand Gear Piece – 2 x Unsung Gauntlets of Anabaseios

Leg Gear Piece – 4 x Unsung Chausses of Anabaseios

Feet Gear Piece – 2 x Unsung Greaves of Anabaseios

Jewelry Accessory – 1 x Unsung Ring of Anabaseios

Upon completing the fourth and final Pandaemonium Anabaseios raid, each week you will also automatically receive one Unsung Blade of Anabaseios token, which can be saved for a raid weapon of your choice once you have enough. Simply speak with either of the same NPCs mentioned above to exchange the tokens for hermetic tomestones.

How to Unlock and Access Savage Pandaemonium Anabaseios Raids in FFXIV

As is tradition, with each tier of 8-player raids in FFXIV there is both a Normal difficulty and a Savage difficulty made available. While Normal difficulty provides a pretty substantial challenge for the base demographic of players, the Savage difficulty is exceptionally harder, especially upon its initial release when available gear barely meets the requirements and established strategies are scarce.

Therefore, Savage difficulty is not something to consider unless you’re comfortable tackling such a challenge, and have experience from previous Savage raids. Rather than randomly queuing in the Raid Finder, many players often form pre-made raid groups to tackle these incredibly rough battles.

Delayed Release of Anabaseios Savage Difficulty Raids

Just as with previous raid tiers, while the Normal version of the Anabaseios Raids is immediately available with the release of Patch 6.4, the Savage version of the raids will not unlock to the player base until approximately one week later, on Tuesday May 30th.

The quest to unlock the Savage difficulty, which will be available from the NPC Nemjiji (X: 8.4, Y: 27.4) in Labyrinthos, will thus not be unlocked until then also.

This delay was enacted awhile back by the developers to allow players time to learn the base versions of each fight, and acquire at least one new piece of raid gear to use towards the higher difficulty.

The minimum item level requirements for Anabaseios Savage Difficulty is as follows:

Level Requirement: Disciple of War or Magic at Level 90

Item Level Requirement: Starting minimum ilvl of 630 Anabaseios Ninth Circle (Savage) – ilvl 630 Anabaseios Tenth Circle (Savage) ilvl 630 Anabaseios Eleventh Circle (Savage) – ilvl 640 Anabaseios Twelfth Circle (Savage) – ilvl 640



Further details on all the functions of Savage difficulty, including multiple changes to the Savage token reward system, can be viewed here on the official Patch 6.4 notes page.

That concludes our guide for how to unlock Pandaemonium Anabaseios Raids (Normal and Savage) in FFXIV. We hope you find this useful, and let us know what you like most about the new patch content so far.

