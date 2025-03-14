How to Access the Secret Store in R.E.P.O.

After each successfully survived level in R.E.P.O., you and your teammates are sent to the Service Station. An in-game store kitted out with items to help you on your R.E.P.O. journey. While this is the perfect place to resupply for your next mission, there’s a secret store in R.E.P.O you can access from the Service Station.

Where to Find the Secret Store in R.E.P.O.

When you arrive at the Service Station, head over to the Health Packs and jump up. While looking at the ceiling, grab at the tiles until you can successfully interact with one. Pulling on the far end of that tile (this can take a bit of wiggling) will cause it to move, allowing you to access the ceiling.

If you’re lucky, the Service Station will have a Feather Drone you can use. Activate it using the normal option of “E” and float up into the ceiling. If there isn’t a Feather Drone, it’s possible to shoot yourself up using a Shockwave Mine. The latter option takes practice but is very doable. Just be sure to jump when the mine goes off.

However, if you’re playing with someone else, a good way to get up there is to have your friend crouch using “Q”, lifting them up and simply placing them into the ceiling. If you can’t reach, try jumping and using the mouse wheel to extend your reach until they are as far away as possible, and remember to use your surroundings.

The purchasable items in the Service Station are often randomized, so if you’re extremely unlucky, playing alone, or find the Shockwave Mine option too difficult to master (it can take multiple tries), try stacking anything and everything you can around you to give you a height boost. If you’re still unable to get up there, don’t fret. You can try again after another level as you’ll always end up at the Service Station if you survive.

What’s in the Secret Store in R.E.P.O.?

If you make it up into the secret area, look around the skeletons’ hiding place to see what’s on offer. Ultimately you’ll have one of two items to choose from (sometimes even both spawn at once): a Duct Tape Grenade or a Human Grenade. Sadly, these items aren’t free.

The ‘Human Grenade’ (costing $2K) deals a more exact explosion and less damage than the regular Grenade. The ‘Duct Tape Grenade’ (also costing $2K) is how it sounds – multiple Human Grenades duct-taped together. This deals more damage but is less precise. These powerful throwables can help you if you’re backed into a corner, making the effort of accessing the secret store well worth it if you can afford the items on offer.

And that’s how you can access the secret store room in R.E.P.O. – be sure to check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.

