How to Solve Abacus Circuitry Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail

You will encounter several new puzzles when you step foot into the Xianzhou Luofu, and it may take some time before you get the hang of these new challenges. Although they seem complex, all of them can be cracked if you understand the basic rules. Here is a guide on how to solve the Abacus Circuitry Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail.

HSR Abacus Circuitry Puzzle Guide

You will discover the Abacus Circuitry Puzzle for the first time during the “Venom Brews, Immortality Looms” main quest. Your goal is simple; you simply need to move the “S” computing module at the top of the substrate system to the base at the bottom. Unfortunately, the computing module’s movement is restricted, and you can only use the green-colored axis bases to move it.

Here are the steps that you can follow to crack this puzzle:

Select axis base #1 using the left thumbstick. Rotate the computing module until it lands on base B. Use the left thumbstick again to select axis base #2. Move the computing module until it reaches the final base.

Once you complete the puzzle, you will receive the internal order from the Disciples of Sanctus Medicus. Green Hibiscus will contact you immediately after, and you can continue the quest.

That is the end of our guide on how to solve the Abacus Circuitry Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to complete this challenge, consider reading other HSR articles on Twinfinite first, like how to level up fast.

