How to Save Your Game in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

While it’s not the longest game in the world, you’re still going to want to save your game in Oxenfree 2. The issue is, the game doesn’t make it clear when the auto-save system is occurring. That’s probably why you’ve found yourself on this page, so let us clear up any confusion for you.

Oxenfree 2 Auto-Save Explained

You progress will automatically be saved as you progress through the game’s story, gather the collectible letters and have conversations with various characters as you try and get to the bottom of the mysterious radio signals.

When the game is auto-saving, you’ll see a standard spinning white circle made out of arrows that transforms into the triangle Tear icon when the process is completed. This can appear and disappear very quickly, though.

We also found that auto-saves only seemed to work reliably when you complete a scripted section and then entered a new area, so try and reach a significant plot point and complete it before quitting out of the game.

Can You Manually Save in Oxenfree 2?

Given how finnicky auto-save can be in Oxenfree 2, it’d be nice if the game had a manual save system so you could put a pin in your adventure across the island of Camena whenever you wanted to take a break.

Unfortunately, there’s no manual save option in the game, meaning that you’re at the mercy of the auto-save system to record your progress.

Anything that feels like a major development in the plot is often a good point at which to quit the game. If you just try and stop after making your way from one side of the island to another without having done anything major, chances are you’re going to have to retread your steps when you load back up.

We’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news this time around, but at least you can use Quick Resume and Suspend Play on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 respectively to reduce the annoyances of the saving system in Oxenfree 2.