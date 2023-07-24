How to Play Secret Song on Water Harp in Remnant 2 (Carnage in C-Minor Trophy)

Remnant 2 is full of secrets, some of which can be as different as doing a puzzle in a slightly different way. A part in Yaesha has players creating a tune to gain access to a boss, but a different tune can be played for a trophy/achievement. If you have a good ear for music you might be able to play the Water Harp secret song, but for everyone else, we have the solution.

Yaesha Water Harp Carnage in C-Minor Trophy Guide

You don’t have to worry about doing this instead of the normal solution for the water harp, as the game still lets you mess with it after you have solved it. This also means that as long as your version of the Remnant 2 campaign (or adventure mode) has the water harp, you can do this anytime.

The rules are the exact same, you have 8 rows of pins with and only one pin can be active at a time in a row.

Your reward isn’t only the trophy/acheivement either. A nearby pedestal will rise by one of the support pillars at the puzzle and award you with the Bold Driver handgun. It’s a charging three-shot burst firing pistol with pinpoint accuracy and solid damage. The only drawback is the fire rate doesn’t work so well with crowds. Against bosses, however, it’s a very useful gun. Though, we still prefer the Sorrow (that you can also unlock on Yaesha).

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

With the proper song playing, gun collected, and the Carnage in C-Minor trophy/achievement unlocked, you are free to return to whatever is next on your Remnant 2 agenda.