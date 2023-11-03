How to Get Ice Grenade Launcher in Fortnite

There is a chill in the air in Fortnite, and it brings fun new weapons to play with! The latest addition on the horizon will be a new grenade launcher, but what is it and where can you find one? Read on to find out how to get the Ice Grenade Launcher in Fortnite.

When is the Ice Grenade Launcher Arriving in Fortnite?

The Ice Grenade Launcher is arriving in Fortnite sometime around the end of 2023 in time for festive celebrations. Winterfest in Fortnite always sees the return of the Snowball Launcher, but this time it looks like we are getting something new.

According to Fortnite leaks on X/Twitter, Chapter 5 Season 1 will introduce this new weapon. Whether it will arrive alongside the Chiller Grenades and the Snowball Launcher is unknown, but it looks like we will definitely see this new weapon in December when Chapter 4 Season 5 ends.

Image Credit: GMatrixGames on X/Twitter

Just like the Snowball weapon, the Ice Grenade Launcher will fire frozen projectiles at enemy players. If a block of frozen water were fired at you, it would probably give you a mild concussion, so we assume this icy weapon will cause damage to enemy players. It should also give the player icy feet, making them slip and slide away while you reload.

Where to Find the Ice Grenade Launcher in Fortnite

It is likely that you will find the Ice Grenade Launcher in chests, supply drops, and as floor loot. If they are still around during Winterfest Christmas celebrations, then you should also find high rarity versions in gifts.

This is just speculation though, and there might be more nuance to how you acquire one once it’s officially released. We’ll be updating this article accordingly should that be the case.

That’s all we know about the Ice Grenade Launcher in Fortnite right now, but we will update you as soon as we learn any new information. For more Fortnite hints, tips, and help, you can check out more of our guides and articles below.