Calling out to your teammates on a bug-filled Helldivers 2 battlefield can be difficult. Fortunately, the game has a ping system to communicate amid battle. Here’s how to ping locations in Helldivers 2 on PS5 and PC.

Helldivers 2 Ping Command

As you’d expect, learning how to ping in Helldivers 2 is different based on which platform you’re playing on. As such, we’ve got the shortcut for each one, so you’ll know exactly what to do on the battlefield.

How to Ping on PS5

To ping a location in Helldivers 2 on PS5, tap the R1 button when pointing at the location you want to highlight.

It’s a very easy process, requiring just one tap of the right bumper. This brings up a marker on the screen for all of your teammates to see. That way you can coordinate a joint attack on a specific spot, or highlight the most recent location of an enemy.

In tactical shooters like Helldivers 2, a location flagging mechanic like this is crucial. It allows you to communicate with squadmates who may not have a mic, and point out areas of interest. In a game like this, which has vast open battlefields, orientating yourself is very handy.

How to Ping on PC

To ping a location in the PC version of Helldivers 2, tap the Q key when aiming at the desired area.

The process is basically the same as on PS5, involving just one press of a shortcut. Since the game is fully crossplay, it means you can run a squad across different platforms and still ping in a standardized way.

That’s all for our guide on how to ping a location in Helldivers 2! For more on the game, check out the best Stratagems to equip. We’ve also got guides on how to get the Warbond battle pass and the game’s server status.