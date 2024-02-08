Is Helldivers 2 Down? How to Check Server Status

Any game that requires an online connection can encounter outages for extended periods of time. So, if you are currently experiencing these issues with Helldivers 2’s servers, we’re here to explain if the game is down or not and how to check its status.

Is Helldivers 2 Down Right Now?

As of right now, Helldivers 2 servers have been experiencing issues, deterring many from online matchmaking. Since the title is in its beginning stages, it comes as no surprise to see this happen, especially with the many issues presented in game launches. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, though, as the Game Director, Mikael Eriksson, has provided some updates on the situation.

In a recent Twitter/X post, he mentions a patch to help resolve these matchmaking and crashing problems. It won’t fix everything immediately, but the update should help resolve some errors with the Helldivers 2 server.

Another update on HELLDIVERS 2 from Game Director Mikael Eriksson: pic.twitter.com/IqvVb7efVf — Arrowhead Game Studios (@ArrowheadGS) February 8, 2024

Things will likely improve over time as Arrowhead Game Studios looks into the major problem areas. For now, you may want to do solo runs (if the servers still permit you to) since errors primarily come up for matchmaking. Other users have also suggested turning off crossplay, yet it can continue to crash even then.

How to Check Helldivers 2 Server Status

The Helldivers 2 Twitter/X account is the best place to check on its server status. The team has been updating players on reports there, along with other announcements. Arrowhead Game Studios has a Twitter/X account as well if you want to keep up-to-date on everything Helldivers 2.

Besides these channels, you can join the game’s official Discord server for even more content. However, if you have any concerns, you can submit a request through the developer’s official site.

That does it for our guide on Helldivers 2 server status. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to fix nProtect GameGuard anti-cheat issues.