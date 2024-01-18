Genshin Impact Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp Event Guide

Genshin Impact version 4.3 features several fun events, and one of them is the Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp. In this guide, we’ll explain how you can unlock and win this mini-game.

How to Unlock Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can unlock the Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp event by visiting Wanmin restaurant in Liyue. Do note that you must reach Adventure Rank 20 and complete the Archon Quest Prologue Act 3, The Song of the Dragon and Freedom.

You will encounter Yanfei and Kuki Shinobu, who will ask you to check on Arataki Itto in Guyun Stone Forest. There, you will meet Itto, Xiangling, Guoba, and the Grandmaster Hanakado. Itto will reveal that he is planning to hold another beetle tournament, and you must report back to Kuki Shinobu.

The young woman will disapprove of the idea and chase down Itto. You will then enter the tutorial battle, where you must beat Kuki Shinobu’s beetle. After being defeated, the young woman will relent and let Itto hold the event.

How to Win Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp

Pay Attention to Your Stamina

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The most important thing you need to pay attention to is your beetle’s stamina. Each action you take will consume a certain amount of stamina, and you won’t be able to move if you have none. Always ensure that you have some left so you can evade oncoming attacks.

Dodge Attacks

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The opponent’s beetle will have a variety of moves that you must avoid. Although you can move forward, I recommend stepping backward to quickly dodge attacks. Backstepping consumes a small amount of stamina, but you don’t need to charge your movement.

Use Shield

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Some enemies you face will be able to send Electro projectiles you cannot dodge. To avoid damage, you must use your shield, which you can deploy by pressing or holding L1/LB. I recommend double-tapping the button so you can send back the projectiles to your opponent.

Time Your Attacks

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You must charge energy before your beetle can ram its horn to the enemy. A fully charged attack lets your beetle leap around two tiles. I suggest waiting for your opponent to get close before you unleash your move and deal critical damage.

That’s everything you need to know about the Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp event. For more Genshin Impact content, you can read our guide on the best build for Raiden Shogun.