Best Raiden Shogun Build in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun is the Electro Archon who rules over Inazuma in Genshin Impact. She is arguably one of the best units in the game, and in this guide, we’ll explain the best build for her.

How to Build Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun is a five-star character who uses a polearm and can control the power of Electro. She can provide off-field Electro application using her Skill and deal a ton of damage with her Burst.

Weapon: Engulfing Lightning Alternative: Staff of Homa, The Catch, Wavebreaker’s Fin, Kitain Cross Spear

Artifact Set: Emblem of Severed Fate Main Stats: Sands – Energy Recharge or ATK% Goblet – Electro DMG Bonus or ATK% Circlet – CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Secondary Stats: Energy Recharge, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK%, or Elemental Mastery

Constellation: C2

Talent Priority: Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The best gear for Raiden Shogun is her signature weapon, Engulfing Lightning, with its Energy Recharge main stat. This polearm can give ATK buff up to 80 percent. It will also boost her Energy Recharge by 30 percent for 12 seconds after using her Elemental Burst.

The Emblem of Severed Fate set is the best Artifact for Raiden Shogun because it can increase her Energy Recharge. This equipment also buffs her Elemental Burst DMG up to 75 percent.

The best Constellation you should unlock is Raiden Shogun’s C2, Steelbreaker. With this Constellation, Raiden Shogun can ignore 60 percent of the target enemy’s DEF, increasing her damage against all opponents who aren’t immune to Electro.

You should prioritize upgrading Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Burst and Skill first. If you plan to use her as a main DPS, her Burst should come first, and vice-versa if you want to use her as a sub-DPS. Her Normal Attack should be your last priority since it doesn’t do as much damage as her other abilities.

That covers everything you need to know about how to build Raiden Shogun. Twinfinite has more Genshin Impact content you may want to check out, such as the best build for Kujou Sara.