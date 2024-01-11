Best Kujou Sara Build in Genshin Impact

Kujou Sara is a loyal follower of the Raiden Shogun and the adopted daughter of the Kujou Clan. In this Genshin Impact guide, we will discuss the best build you should use to unleash the full power of the Tengu warrior.

How to Build Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact

Kujou Sara is a four-star bow user from Inazuma with Electro Vision. Besides dealing damage, she can also apply buffs on your team via her Charged Attack.

Weapon: Elegy for the End Alternative: Skyward Harp, Mouun’s Moon, Fading Twilight, or Favonius Warbow

Artifact Set: Noblesse Oblige Main Stats: Sands – Energy Recharge or ATK% Goblet – Electro DMG Bonus Circlet – CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Secondary Stats: Energy Recharge, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or ATK%

Constellation: C2

Talent Priority: Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The best weapon for Kujou Sara is Elegy for the End because it has a high Base ATK stat and provides Energy Recharge. You want to give her as much Base ATK as possible since her buff is based on this stat. Another great option is Skyward Harp, which has 674 Base ATK and a 22.1 percent CRIT Rate.

For Artifacts, you should equip the Noblesse Oblige set to increase her Elemental Burst DMG. This equipment can also grant an ATK buff for your team, which lasts 12 seconds. Be warned that Kujou Sara’s Burst is very costly, and you may want to run the Emblem of Severed Fate set if you want to dish out her ultimate more often.

The best Constellation to unlock is Kujou Sara’s C2, Dark Wings. With this Constellation, she will spawn a weaker Crowfeather at her original position after using Tengu Stormcall. This lets you provide ATK buffs more easily and enables you to keep the ATK buff constantly active.

You should prioritize leveling Kujou Sara’s Elemental Skill to increase the amount of ATK buff you will get. After that, you can upgrade her Elemental Burst to boost her DMG output. Her Normal Attack should be your last priority since it doesn’t offer much damage.

That’s everything you need to know about how to build Kujou Sara. For more Genshin Impact content, you can read our article about the mysterious Descenders.