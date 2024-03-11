Genshin Impact 4.5 Release Time Countdown

Looking forward to the Genshin Impact 4.5 release time? The latest patch in Mihoyo’s long-running RPG is almost here. It promises a new character and banner rotations to look forward to. If you simply can’t wait any longer, our countdown will show you how long there is left to go!

When Is the Genshin Impact 4.5 Release Time?

Genshin Impact 4.5 will release on March 12, 2024 at 10pm EST. Check the countdown below to see how long you’ve got left to wait:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 : 1 2 : 4 0 : 0 5

The news was confirmed on the official Hoyolab website, detailing when downtime for maintenance would begin. As always, the servers will go down for a few hours while all the new content is added to the game. Barring any delays, like what happened with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, you’ll only be unable to play for a couple of hours.

Image Source: Mihoyo

New Features in Genshin Impact 4.5

The wait for downtime will no doubt be worth it because there’s plenty of new content coming in the 4.5 update. Chief of all is a new playable character called Chiori. Players will already recognize her as the owner of the Chioriya Boutique in Fontaine, but now you can use her as a Geo unit.

On top of that, there’s a new gameplay mode to enjoy. The first is a management sim mode called Alchemical Ascension, where you run a potion shop. Your task is to develop new concoctions and sell them to shoppers, with an exclusive polearm available as a reward for clearing the entire mode.

There are also some slight UI tweaks with the 4.5 update, namely the addition of a Training Guide screen. This displays the required ascension materials to level up a character, as well as their core attributes. If you’re a newcomer, this will be a valuable resource.

Finally, new banners are on the way. The overall 4.5 Event Wishes banner includes Chiori and Arataki Itto during the first half and Neuvillette and Kaedehara Kazuha in the second half. There’s also an exclusive banner called Chronicled Wish. On this, you can pull Albedo, Eula, Mona, Klee, Diluc, Jean, and more.

That’s everything you need to know about the release time for Genshin Impact 4.5! We’ve nearly reached the server downtime period. Be sure to squeeze in your last few hours of gameplay before it closes down!

For more on the game, check out the Genshin Impact 4.5 patch notes. We’ve also got a list of the best characters and weapons on the Chronicled Wish banner, plus the best Xianyun build.