Best Characters & Weapons in Genshin Impact Chronicled Wish Banner

Genshin Impact has introduced its new Chronicled Wish Banners where players can wish from a wider pool of 5-star characters and weapons as they path towards a particular one they want. If you’re having trouble deciding which character is worth your pulls, here are the best characters and weapons on the Chronicled Wish Banner.

What Characters Are Available on Chronicled Wish Banner?

Currently, there are six available characters on the Genshin Impact 4.6 Chronicled Wish Banner.

Eula

Mona

Albedo

Klee

Diluc

Jean

image via Mihoyo

What Weapons Are Available on Chronicled Wish Banner?

Those of you interested in wishing for weapons will see that there are a whopping 11 weapons available in the banner.

Skyward Blade (Sword)

Aquilla Favonia (Sword)

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Claymore)

Song of Broken Pines (Claymore)

Wolf’s Gravestone (Claymore)

Skyward Pride (Claymore)

Skyward Spine (Polearm)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst)

Skyward Atlas (Catalyst)

Hunter’s Path (Bow)

Skyward Harp (Bow)

Best 3 Characters on the Genshin Impact Chronicled Wish Banner

Albedo

Albedo is the best character to pull for on this Chronicled Wish Banner because he is a powerful Limited character. He uses a Sword and possesses the Geo Element. His playstyle revolves around building Geo structures to provide powerful off-field Geo damage as a Sub-DPS.

Diluc

Diluc is the best DPS character available on the Chronicled Wish Banner. His signature weapon Wolf’s Gravestone is also available. Diluc is a Pyro Claymore user who has been around since the launch of Genshin Impact. While he is no longer the most powerful DPS unit, he is still considered a S-tier unit.

Mona

Lastly, we have the best Support character on the banner, Mona. Mona is a Hydro Mage who uses a Catalyst. Her Elemental Burst provides one of the best party-wide buffs in the game, she can reliably apply Hydro, and she can provide a lot of Crowd Control to lock enemies in place.

Best 3 Weapons on the Chronicled Wish Banner

Beacon of the Reed Sea

The Beacon of the Reed Sea is potentially the best Claymore weapon in Genshin Impact thanks to its high Base ATK and Crit RATE substat. Furthermore, the weapon skill lets you gain up to a 40% ATK bonus and 32% increased HP at R0, making it ideal for scaling DPS Claymore characters.

Skyward Harp

On top of its ridiculously high Base ATK Stat and Crit Rate sub-stat, the Skyward Harp provides a 20% Crit DMG buff and can deal an additional 120% attack hit every 4 seconds. Basically, the weapon is a monster in terms of stats and will be your best-in-slot for many 5-star and 4-star DPS and Sub-DPS characters. However, if you have Tighnari or Eula, we suggest going for the Hunter’s Path instead.

Skyward Atlas

Next up, we have the Skyward Atlas, which boasts the same impressive stats as the Skyward Harp with an additional buff to Elemental DMG and a 160% AoE attack cloud. The Skyward series of weapons are all at least SS-tier or S-tier for the DPS and Sub-DPS roles. So feel free to wish on them as they’re viable on the majority of characters in that weapon’s class.

That’s all you need to know about all the best characters and weapons on the Genshin Impact 4.6 Chronicled Wish Banner. While we’re still on the current patch, check out the best builds for Xianyun and Gaming.