Genshin Impact 4.5 Patch Notes & Release Date Countdown

The latest Genshin Impact update is packed with new content!
Published: Mar 1, 2024 10:29 am
Chiori in Genshin Impact.
Image Source: miHoYo

Hoyoverse has revealed some early Genshin Impact 4.5 patch notes, alongside details on its release date. Following the livestream on March 1, we now know what to expect from the new update. Called Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocade, the patch adds plenty to the game. Let’s look at the patch notes and release date!

All Genshin Impact 4.5 Patch Notes

Gameplay from Alchemical Ascension in Genshin Impact.
Image Source: miHoYo

Seasonal Event – Alchemical Ascension

The major gameplay change coming in update 4.5 is a new seasonal event, called Alchemical Ascension. This minigame adds potion brewing to the game, as you work alongside Lisa to run a potion shop.

It looks akin to a management sim in itself, as you create new potion recipes, sell your goods, and reinvest the profits in upgrading the shop. You handle each part of the process, from growing plants in a small garden by your shop to ultimately making money from it. The main reward for playing through Alchemical Ascension is an exclusive polearm, Dialogues of the Desert Sages. A four-star weapon, this is the only way you’ll ever be able to unlock it.

New Character – Chiori

Of course, a new Genshin Impact update also ushers in a new character to add to your party. 4.5’s new character is Chiori. She’s a five-star Geo sword user, meaning she’ll synergize well with Geo parties.

Chiori’s companion is an automaton summon called Tamato, who deals damage based on Chiori’s current ATK and DEF stats. To boost synergy, Chiori can summon an extra Tamato with Geo units around her. Alongside an Elemental Burst move that does AoE damage and a 10% movement buff to unlock in general exploration, she’s worth adding to your lobby.

We don’t yet know exactly when Chiori will arrive but expect upcoming in-game events to shed new light on her personality and imminent release.

The new Talent menu in Genshin Impact.
Image Source: miHoYo

Update 4.5 Event Wishes

The full banner schedule has yet to be announced, but Genshin Impact 4.5’s Event Wishes have. The first half contains Chiori and Arataki Itto, with Neuvillette and Kaedehara Kazuha in the second half.

A new banner called Chronicled Wish is on the way, containing the following:

  • Albedo
  • Eula
  • Mona
  • Klee
  • Diluc
  • Jean

Chronicled Wish also includes a range of five-star weapons, though only Wolf’s Gravestone and Hunter’s Path have been confirmed.

Optimizations

Genshin Impact 4.5 also comes with a range of bug fixes and general improvements. They are as follows:

  • New Training Guide in the Paimon Menu. Displays tips for enhancing team cohesion based on current level, weapons, and party.
  • Talents menu now shows where to find required upgrade materials.

Genshin Impact Update 4.5 Release Date

The 4.5 update for Genshin Impact releases on March 13, 2024. Check the countdown below to see how long there is to wait:

That’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 4.5 update! For more on the game, check out our Triumphant Frenzy event guide and how to beat the Special Ruin Grader boss.

