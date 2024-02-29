Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Best Queen’s Blood Cards

I love TCGs, so when I found out that there would be one in the latest Final Fantasy, I knew it was gonna be fun. However, I didn’t think it would be so hard and competitive. Building a deck isn’t easy, so we prepared something to help you out: the list of the best Queen’s Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Check it out below.

Best Queen’s Blood Cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

These are the best cards you should have in your Queen’s Blood deck in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Collector’s Cards (Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, Red XIII, Yuffie, Cait Sith, Cid, Vincent) – You can obtain all of these cards via the Card Carnival. They each have great token addition ranges, the ability to buff or debuff other cards, etc. All top-tier cards overall.

(Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, Red XIII, Yuffie, Cait Sith, Cid, Vincent) – You can obtain all of these cards via the Card Carnival. They each have great token addition ranges, the ability to buff or debuff other cards, etc. All top-tier cards overall. Moogle and Chocobo – Obtained early on through one of the first Quests. It can buff itself for every other card that currently has a buff, and its token range is similar to the Security Officer’s. Great for expanding your territory and ensuring you have a powerful card for buff-based decks.

– Obtained early on through one of the first Quests. It can buff itself for every other card that currently has a buff, and its token range is similar to the Security Officer’s. Great for expanding your territory and ensuring you have a powerful card for buff-based decks. Shiva – One of the best summon cards thanks to its ability to spawn Diamond Dust cards on any unclaimed slot with your tokens in it. Diamond Dust can get stronger when there are more tokens on the slot, too, so it can immediately turn the tables if you play your cards right.

– One of the best summon cards thanks to its ability to spawn Diamond Dust cards on any unclaimed slot with your tokens in it. Diamond Dust can get stronger when there are more tokens on the slot, too, so it can immediately turn the tables if you play your cards right. Bomb – You’ll need a replacement card to destroy it for it to work, but this one’s great for clearing your opponent’s side of the field with its explosion effect. (When something destroys this card, it debuffs everything around it by several points).

– You’ll need a replacement card to destroy it for it to work, but this one’s great for clearing your opponent’s side of the field with its explosion effect. (When something destroys this card, it debuffs everything around it by several points). Land Worm – This one has a great effect, which buffs it anytime enemy cards are destroyed. It is the ideal three-token card for a debuff deck and great for countering decks that rely on destroying their own cards.

– This one has a great effect, which buffs it anytime enemy cards are destroyed. It is the ideal three-token card for a debuff deck and great for countering decks that rely on destroying their own cards. Griffin – It’s the best Replacement card in Queen’s Blood. When it replaces a card, it can add the power of said card to whatever is up and to the right of it. Perfect for boosting a filled lane just enough to beat out your opponent at the last second.

What Is Queen’s Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Image Source: Square Enix

Queen’s Blood is a deck-building tradable card game that you will first encounter at the start of Chapter 2. It’s one of the most popular pastimes on the Planet, pulling in large crowds for its prestigious tournaments.

You play the game on a board with five columns and three rows. Players take turns placing cards, with each card affecting the board in a specific way. Once the whole board is full and no more cards can be placed, the winner is determined by the number of points they managed to get in each row.

You might get fooled by the simple-sounding rules, but the actual gameplay is far from it. As in most TCGs, you’ll need excellent knowledge of your and your opponent’s cards to predict and set up the board in the best way possible.

It’s insane how Square Enix managed to pack so much content in a seemingly small minigame. I mean, if it weren’t for Gwent, it would probably be the best game-in-a-game TCG I’ve ever played.

Well, now that you know which cards are the best, becoming the Queen’s Blood Champion in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth should be within your reach. Also, know that we have a lot more FF7 guides here on Twinfinite, including all summon and Wainwright item locations.