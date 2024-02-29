All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Quests & How to Complete Them

Flowers From the Hill Kalm Reach Bill’s Chocobo Farm during the main story and obtain a Chocobo. After you accept the Quest and talk to Chloe, go to the point marked on the map and collect flowers for Chloe to make a Flower Crown. She provides you with a Doodle showing the correct colors to pick, so make sure you only grab those. After that, return to Chloe to obtain your reward.

A Rare Card Lost Kalm Return to Kalm after you get a Chocobo. Speak to Vash the bartender and agree to get his rare Chocobo and Moogle Queen’s Blood card back for him. Defeat him in a match of Queen’s Blood to prove you’re capable of the task, and then go to the map markers to defeat the people who came into possession of the card. After you get the card back, return to Vash to receive the Chocobo and Moogle card as a reward.

Lifeline in Peril Kalm Return to Kalm after you get a Chocobo. Speak to the mayor of Kalm about helping him repair the Mako pipeline. Then, head to the Maintenance Warehouse to deliver his message to Kyrie. After that, go to the areas she marks on your map to get some slabs of Rusted Sheet Metal and Corroded Nails to help her make the repairs (gathering as many as possible nets you the best reward). Once you have all of the materials, go back to Kyrie and protect her as she makes the repairs to different sections of the Mako Pipeline. Once she’s done, return to the Mayor of Kalm to receive your reward.

Livestock’s Bane Kalm Return to the farm owned by Broden’s friend after you get a Chocobo. Speak to Oliver the farmer about the attacks against his livestock. Then, follow Red XIII until he says he can’t track the Fiend’s trail anymore. From there, you can follow the trail via your Chocobo. Do so until you find the Fiend, and then defeat it. You can then return to Oliver for a reward.

Where the Wind Blows Kalm Complete all other Quests in the region. Likewise, complete enough World Intel tasks for Chadley to tell you about the location of the region’s Transmuter Chips and the rare Fiend Quetzalcoatl so that you can craft a Windmill Gear. Return to Broden to hear him out about helping an old friend of his. Go to the point marked on the map, and then craft a Windmill Gear using one Quetzalcoatl Talon, two Chunks of Iron, one Chunk of Lea Titanium, and five Beast Bones. Give the Windmill Gear to Mildred, and then return to Broden to finish the Quest.

Hustle and Grind Kalm Progress the main story until you obtain a boat via the repurposed Little Bronco, and complete all of the Protorelic World Intel tasks in Kalm. Speak to Beck at his new business’ stall and agree to work for him. Go to the point marked on the map, and then fight off the Fiends and Bandits that spawn back to back. After that, Beck and his men fire Cloud from his company and return to being Bandits, ending the quest.

Stuck in a Rut Junon Progress the main story until Quests become available in Junon. Head over to Gabe’s Chocobo Ranch and speak to the owner to learn how he can reopen his ranch. He tells you there’s a Wainwright who can help him repair his Carriage, and that there’s a Mountain Chocobo named Belle you can wrangle to reach it up in the mountains. After that, head to the Chocobo World Intel point on your map and tame the Junon Chocobo Belle. After that, head to the Wainwright’s location marked on your map and he’ll mark the general location of three Dried Driftwood Pieces. Use your Chocobo to discover them, and then take them to the Wainwright to craft a new piece for Gabe’s Carriage. After that, you can return to Gabe to complete the quest.

When Words Won’t Do Junon Progress the main story until Quests become available in Junon. Speak to Under Junon’s mayor Rhonda and agree to escort Salmon to her son with a delivery, killing any Fiends that try to attack him. Once you reach her son at Crow’s Nest, you’ll receive your reward and close out the Quest.

Calling All Frogs Junon Progress the main story until Quests become available in Junon. Speak to the children in the area of Under Junon that’s filled with Frogs. Then, complete the tutorial on how to play as a frog and obtain at least the first rank in the Whirligig Whack minigame. You’re then gifted with a reward and the Quest is completed.

The Hardest Sell Junon, Crow’s Nest Complete the when Words Won’t Do Quest in Junon and obtain the Mountain Chocobo Belle. Speak to Toby in Crow’s Nest and agree to help him figure out what the Merc of Junon intends to do. Head to the Lighthouse, and then help Kyrie fend off the Fiends she attracted with her music. Toby can then be spoken to so that you can close out the Quest.

Dreaming of Blue Skies Junon Obtain the Mountain Chocobo Belle and progress the main story until Quests become available in Junon. Talk to the Condor Viewing Society members and agree to gather some bait for the Condor. Then, go to the point marked on the map and follow the scent of the cow using your Chocobo until you discover a Fiend has attacked and taken it. Follow the scent of the Fiend to its lair and then kill it. After that, select some food you want to feed to the Condor (Cow meat is the safest bet). Return to the Society members and place the bait to lure the Condor to them, ending the Quest.

Tides of War and Worry Junon Progress the main story until you get a boat via the repurposed Little Bronco. Speak to the children at the pier and agree to put on a Dolphin Show via the Dolphin Minigame. Then, obtain at least the first rank’s worth of points in order to put on a good show and finish up the Quest.

Beneath Still Waters Junon Progress the main story until you get a boat via the repurposed Little Bronco. Speak to the Seventh Infantry members to learn about a dangerous Fiend in the area. Agree to help them hunt it down, and then join them when you’re ready to take on the creature. Join them until the Fiend appears, and then pursue it using its scent via your Chocobo. After you encounter it enough times, you can kill it and finish up the Quest by talking to the Seventh Infantry commander.

The Saga of the Seaside Inn Corel Region, Costa Del Sol Advance the main story until Yuffie joins your party, and then advance it further until you have access to the Corel Desert. Speak to Johnny to discover that some of the clones Yuffie made of him never disappeared and are helping him restore the Seaside Inn. Agree to help track down some that are missing, and then go to the point marked on the Region’s Map. Talk to the Clones there, and then agree to track down the Refurbished Materials scattered around the area near the Ziplines (Collecting all eight earns you the best reward). Once you have the materials, return to the clones to learn another clone is still trying to find something near the Desert. Head to the map marker, and then agree to get a Tonberry King’s Crown from the Desert. Obtain a Tonberry King’s Crown, and then deliver it to the clone. After that, return to Johnny at the Seaside Inn to receive your reward and close out the lengthy task.

Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol Corel Region, Costa Del Sol Advance the main story until Quests become available in Costa Del Sol. Speak to the Fashionistas on the Costa Beach in Costa Del Sol and agree to go on a date with Aerith to inspire them. Play the Run Wild and Pirate’s Rampage games, and receive at least the first rank worth of point totals in order to properly inspire them. After that, get a Chocobo from the Fashionista Yorda and travel to the region’s beach area to search for shells (gathering all three nets you the best reward). Return to Yorda to deliver your shells, and then return to Costa Beach to watch their fashion show and complete the Quest.

Bodybuilders in a Bind Corel Region, Costa Del Sol Advance the main story until Quests become available in Costa Del Sol, and then complete the Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol Quest to discover Jules and the gang are in the area. Speak to Jules and agree to help them get rid of the Fiends near the gym. Defeat the Fiends along the trail to the gym, and then return to Jules to accept a Sit-up competition challenge from one of the gym members. Win the challenge, and the Quest will be done and dusted.

Of Robed Men and Ransoms Corel Advance the main story until Quests become available in Corel. Speak to Dr. Sheiran about the robed man who was kidnapped and agree to find him. Follow Red XIII until he loses the trail, and then use your UV flashlight to follow the blood signatures left behind by the robed man. Follow the signatures through a nearby cave, and then fight off the fiend the kidnappers try to sick on you. After that’s dealt with, return to Dr. Sheiran to finish the job.

Missing: Mr. Birdie Corel Advance the main story until Quests become available in Corel, and complete enough World Intel tasks for Chadley to tell you about the location of the region’s Transmuter Chips. Talk to the children in Corel about their missing bird and agree to find it. Then, craft some bird traps using five Sprigs of Sage, three handfuls of Mist Seeds, and three Sprigs of Marjoram. Make three traps in all, and then place them at the various points marked on the map. Return to each point and fight off the fiends there, and then return to the children to confirm that their bird returned to them safely.

Trouble in Paradise Corel Region, Costa Del Sol Progress the main story until you get a boat via the repurposed Little Bronco, complete the Lifeline in Peril and The Hardest Sell Quests, and complete enough World Intel tasks in the Cosmo Canyon and Gongaga regions for Chadley to tell you about the rare Fiend encounter locations in both regions. Speak to Costa Del Sol’s Mayor and hear him out about the merc who isn’t doing their job. Head over to the merc at the beach to discover it’s Kyrie, and then agree to help her draw out the dangerous Fiends plaguing the restricted beach. Craft some Legendary Bait for the Fiends using one Great Malboro Tendril, one Jabberwock Horn, five Pickled Ginger Roots, and five Ether Onions, and then place it on the beach to draw them out. Defeat the Fiends, and then return to Kyrie to convince her to stop scamming you and everyone else. Once that’s done, return to the mayor to finish the task.

Gold Cup or Bust Corel Region, The Gold Saucer Progress the main story until you get a boat via the repurposed Little Bronco, complete the Esoteric Secrets of the Elders Quest in the Nibel Region, and complete enough Chocobo races at the Gold Saucer’s Speed Square to earn a Gold Rank. Head to the Speed Square in the Gold Saucer and enter the Gold Cup chocobo race. Win first place in the race, and then watch Billy reconcile with Chocobo Sam to round out the experience.

Sand and Circuses Corel Region, The Dust Bowl (Gold Saucer Prison) Progress the main story until you get a boat via the repurposed Little Bronco Speak to Leslie to learn about the new event at the Beast Battleground in the Dustbowl. Enter the event, and then clear every match to free the woman being used as a prize. Once that’s done, speak to Leslie again and the Quest is done.

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Corel Region, Gold Saucer Progress the main story until you get a boat via the repurposed Little Bronco, and complete every other Quest in the Corel Region Speak to the Shinra Middle Manager at the entrance to the Gold Saucer and accept his challenge to beat his scores in all of the park’s minigames. Obtain the requisite scores, and then defeat him in a round of Queen’s Blood. Finally, beat him in a 3D Brawler match to earn his Ultimate Party Animal title and finish the Quest.

Izo’s Masterpiece Gongaga Progress the main story until Quests are available in the Gongaga region. Speak to Izo at his house in the Gongaga forest and agree to help him find materials he can use to make a new weapon for Barret. Use the clues provided by Izo to locate some Draconite Ore, and then gather eight samples. Once you have them all, return to Izo to receive the weapon he promised.

Teach Me, Great Warrior Gongaga Progress the main story until Quests are available in the Gongaga region. Talk to the young coalition member and agree to join him in his training with Yuffie. Keep him safe from the Fiends you encounter during the training, and then return to Gongaga after he runs off to learn he’ll continue his training with Cissnei.

O Chicken, Where Art Thou Gongaga Progress the main story until Quests are available in the Gongaga region. Hear the old woman out about her lost chickens, and then agree to round them up using the feed can. Follow Red XIII to the first three chickens’ locations and use the feed can to make them follow you back to the old woman. Then, go to the final chicken’s location and fight off the fiend that tries to kill it. After that, return to the old woman to receive your reward.

The Spice of Life Gongaga Progress the main story until Quests are available in the Gongaga region. Speak to Cissnei and agree to help her find some ingredients to improve her cooking with. Then, track down Torgan’s dog and keep him safe while he runs back to his owner. Once the dog is back home safe, talk to Torgan to find out where you can find some Gongaga Rock Salt and Magonga Mushrooms. Make sure you grab the right ingredients and harvest them in good condition, and then take them all back to Cissnei to make some mushroom soup.

Escape From Endless Writer’s Block Gongaga Progress the main story until you get a boat via the repurposed Little Bronco. Talk to Maeve in Gongaga and agree to help inspire her with photos of Red XIII in various locations. Take a picture of him standing firm at the Rugged Shoals, contemplating at the Mako Reactor, and pointing at the Gongaga Airstrip (the game will tell you if you got the right pose or not). Once you have every photo, head back to Maeve to see the children’s book she made using the photos as reference material.

Woodland Vigil Gongaga Progress the main story until you get a boat via the repurposed Little Bronco, and complete every other Quest in Gongaga. Agree to help Cissnei seek out troublesome Fiends in the area. Head to the Observation Tower to track them all down, and then go to each area you spot to fight and kill the Fiends. After that, you can ask Cissnei a question to learn more about her.

Bonds of Trust Cosmo Canyon Reach the Chocobo Ranch in the Cosmo Canyon Region and tame the Flying Chocobo Aponi. Speak to the ranch owner and agree to help her daughter recover from her mental hangups around Chocobo racing. Speak to the daughter, and then complete all of the training courses with at least the first rank worth of points. Doing so inspires the daughter to start racing again and completes the Quest.

Absence of a Sign Cosmo Canyon Progress the main story until Quests become available in Cosmo Canyon. Agree to help the Skywatchers document star signs by taking photos of various constellations in the region. Go to each location marked on the map, and then take a photo that’s at least 80 percent similar to the example provided to you. Once you have all three, deliver them to the Skywatchers.

From Whence Life Flows Cosmo Canyon Progress the main story until Quests become available in Cosmo Canyon. Visit Bugenhagen and then agree to check on various Lifespring survey stations around the area. Most are near the Life Spring points on the map, and you can use Bugenhagen’s notes to find the survey stations from there. The first one is easy enough to scan, but the rest require you to defeat Fiends that are trying to get to them. Defeat the Fiends before they break down the gates, and then beat the larger Fiend at the final survey station to complete the Quest.

Promises to Keep Cosmo Canyon Progress the main story until you get a boat via the repurposed Little Bronco. Go to the point marked on the map, and then defeat each of the Fiends that the Gi possess.

Victim of Circumstance Cosmo Canyon Progress the main story until you get a boat via the repurposed Little Bronco, and complete the Moogle minigame in at least four regions. Head to the point marked on the map and agree to help Zhijie find the Fiend that attacked his car. Purchase the Vibrodetector from the Moogle Emporium, and then use it to track down the Fiend moving underground. Once you reach its location three times, it emerges long enough for you to eliminate it.

Esoteric Secrets of the Elders Nibel Advance the main story until Quests become available in the Nibel region and capture the Sea Chocobo Selena. Go to the Chocobo Sage’s house and agree to help Billy with his training. Tame Selena and bring her back to the Sage’s house, and then gather 30 tufts of Chocograss for him. Once that’s done, beat the Chocobo Sage in a Chocobo race to learn what he knows about Billy’s father and Chocobo Sam.

My White-Haired Angel Nibel Advance the main story until Quests become available in the Nibel region Speak to the chef in Nibelheim about her missing cat, and then head to the point marked on the map to find Fluffy. Defend her from the Fiends that try to attack her, and then escort her around as she gathers her Kittens. Guide all of the cats back to town, and then play a song on the Piano for them to make them feel at home with the chef.