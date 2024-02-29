All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Queen’s Blood Ranks, Listed

Queen’s Blood is easily one of the biggest minigames you can take part in while you play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and it even features different ranks you can earn based on your skill. As such, it’s little wonder if you want to know how many Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Queen’s Blood Ranks there are.

Luckily for you, we’re here with some definitive answers.

How Many Queen’s Blood Ranks Are There in FF7 Rebirth?

There are a total of 12 Queen’s Blood Ranks in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Each new rank can be obtained by defeating a certain number of other players in the world. Each new one you earn allows you to take on new players throughout the world and pushes you further along through the questline tied to the TCG.

We’ve listed every Queen’s Blood Rank down below for your convenience, along with info on how many players you need to beat to earn the accolade.

Queen’s Blood Rank How to Unlock Blood Peasant Starting Rank. Blood Servant Defeat 3 opponents. Blood Squire Overcome 6 opponents. Blood Acolyte Take down 9 opponents and Keeper of the Cruor Cameron in Crow’s Nest. Blood Knight Defeat 12 opponents. Blood Knight Second Class Beat 15 players and Keeper of the Cruor Navalan in North Corel. Blood Captain Emerge victorious from matches with 18 different players. Blood Tactician Decimate 21 opponents and Keeper of the Cruor Wize in the Dustbowl. Blood Marquis Beat 24 Players and Keeper of the Cruor Regina in Gongaga. Blood Sovereign Overcome 28 players and Keeper of the Cruor Lindrehl in the Haunted Hotel at the Gold Saucer. Blood Executioner Defeat the Beast of Chaos, aka Vincent, at Nibelheim Manor. Blood Champion Defeat the Shadowblood Queen at the ruins in Gongaga.

Do Tournament Matches and Card Carnival Count Toward Ranks?

It’s worth noting that matches with the Queen’s Blood players denoted by icons on your map while exploring a given region are the only ones who count toward earning promotions.

The players you battle against during the Queen’s Blood Tournament on the Shinra 8 and the Card Carnival challenges don’t count toward your advancement. Instead, they’re meant to be fun distractions and a means of testing your skills with lower stakes.

Can You Rematch Queen’s Blood Players in FF7 Rebirth?

On the plus side, it is possible to get a rematch with any players you previously defeated in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

While they might not have new cards, it is possible to see new strategies based on the cards you play and the hands they get. This makes it that much easier to enjoy a new experience from your matches with other players and ensures there’s some fun to be had even after you clear the Queen’s Blood side quest line.

For now though, that’s all we have on all of the Queen’s Blood Ranks in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more on the game, take a gander at our guides on all the Quests in the game and how to get every Summon.