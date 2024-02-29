Summons are an integral part of the Final Fantasy franchise, so it’s little wonder there are plenty you can find and use in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The ways you can get them are fairly varied though, so we’re here to help you along with a detailed guide on how to get all summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Summons Guide – Where to Find All Summons, Redeem DLC Summons, & More

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

There are a whopping 13 summons you can obtain in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Roughly half are nabbed through the completion of specific combat challenges and quests, while the other half require some additional leg work and the completion of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

To save you some scrolling, we’ve listed all of the game’s Summons along with their unlock requirements down below.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Summon How to Unlock Ifrit Available Immediately as one of your first starter summons. Shiva Available Immediately as one of your first starter summons. Chocobo and Moogle Available Immediately as one of your first starter summons. Leviathan Available as a reward for completing Final Fantasy 7 Remake/having Final Fantasy 7 Remake save data on your PS5. From the main menu, go to Bonuses and then choose to Check Saved Data. Once it confirms you have the necessary save data, boot up your game and then open the main menu. Select the Systems tab at the bottom, and then select DLC/Bonuses. You can then select Leviathan from the list of redeemable Summon DLC packs. Ramuh Available as a reward for completing Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode Intermission/having Episode Intermission save data on your PS5. From the main menu, go to Bonuses and then choose to Check Saved Data. Once it confirms you have the necessary save data, boot up your game and then open the main menu. select the Systems tab at the bottom, and then select DLC/Bonuses. You can then select Ramuh from the list of redeemable Summon DLC packs. Moogle Trio A DLC preorder bonus for those who preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. From the main menu, go to Bonuses and then choose to Check Saved Data. Once it confirms you have the necessary save data, boot up your game and then open the main menu. select the Systems tab at the bottom, and then select DLC/Bonuses. You can then select Moogle Trio from the list of redeemable Summon DLC packs. Titan Available for unlock via the completion of a battle in Chadley’s Combat Simulator after you find Chadley in the Grasslands. Can be made easier to beat if you track down all three Divine Intel locations. Phoenix Available for unlock via the completion of a battle in Chadley’s Combat Simulator after you find Chadley in the Junon region. Can be made easier to beat if you track down all three Divine Intel locations. Alexander Can be unlocked via the completion of a battle in Chadley’s Combat Simulator after you find Chadley in the Corel region. Can be made easier to beat if you track down all three Divine Intel locations. Kujata You can nab this one via the completion of a battle in Chadley’s Combat Simulator after you find Chadley in the Gongaga region. Can be made easier to beat if you track down all three Divine Intel locations. Bahamut Arisen Available for unlock via the completion of a battle in Chadley’s Combat Simulator after you find Chadley in the Cosmo Canyon region. Can be made easier to beat if you track down all three Divine Intel locations. Odin You can get this one via the completion of a battle in Chadley’s Combat Simulator after you find Chadley in the Nibel region. Can be made easier to beat if you track down all three Divine Intel locations. Gilgamesh To unlock Gilgamesh, you must first successfully complete the Protorelic quests in every region and max out the level of all of your other Summons obtained from Chadley. This is doable after you reach the latter half of chapter 12. After that, you can go to Gilgamesh Island and defeat the Summon pair challenges as part of the location’s Protorelic quest. Once that’s done, you then need to defeat Gilgamesh in a boss battle. Once he’s defeated, Chadley will give you his Summon Materia.

How to Beat Every Summon Boss Fight in FF7 Rebirth

Of course, all this information doesn’t do you much good if you don’t know how to beat some of the harder Summon Bosses in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Fortunately, we’ve taken the time to dissect each battle and provided some general tips to make them as painless as possible. Below you can find info on how to defeat each Summon in the order that they become fightable.

How to Beat Titan in FF7 Rebirth

Image Credit: Square Enix

Given he’s the first Summon you can take on in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Titan isn’t too tough to overcome. Or at least, he isn’t so long as you have the right Materia equipped.

Head into the fight with at least two of your better spellcasters with larger MP pools. We recommend Aerith for one of these slots, as her stats predispose her to powerful magical attacks. Tifa is a solid choice for the other slot, especially if you’ve unlocked her Reverse Gale ability via the Sylph Gloves.

For the last slot, Cloud or Barret are some of your best choices. Cloud can counter most of Titan’s attacks with his Punisher Mode, while Barret can block and weather most of Titan’s damage output.

Finally, make sure all of your party members are equipped with Aero Materia. Titan is weak to Wind magic, so this spell is one of the easiest ways to pressure and stagger him.

During the battle proper, Titan has a few different abilities he can implement on top of standard attacks. All of them are listed down below for your convenience, along with the best ways to deal with them.

Thwack: A strong physical attack. It can be blocked or countered more easily than it can be dodged.

Earthen Roar: A shockwave attack from below you need to dodge away from. Its areas of effect are shown as glowing yellow patches on the ground.

Stone/Stonera/Stonega: Titan casts a version of the Stone class of spells according to your level. Can be blocked or dodged.

Mountain Crusher: A strong physical combo attack. It can be blocked and countered, and is a great opportunity for Cloud to deal some damage and pressure via Punisher Counters.

Sling: A grapple attack that binds whoever it hits. You can break your teammate out of it with pressure or stagger via Aero spells.

Earthen Aegis: Ups Titan’s defense with a destroyable shield, but can only damage it with physical attacks. Destroying the shield puts Titan in a pressured state.

Granite Shell: A shockwave attack. It’s best to dodge away from it or pressure and Stagger him before he lets it off to avoid any damage.

In general, you’ll want to hit Titan fast and hard. Keep the damage coming until he gets Staggered, and then pummel him with Aero spells and Limit attacks for maximum damage. So long as you stick to this strategy, you can expect him to go down within two Staggers.

And that’s all we have on how to get every Summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We expect there to be more Summons added to the game as time goes on, so be sure to check back for info on those as they become available. For more on the game, check out our other guides on topics like every side quest in the game and all the Queen’s Blood ranks you can earn.