Understanding how to combine different Materia is the key to success in combat in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Or at least, it is so long as you know what the best combinations are. That’s why we’re here to help you figure out the best Materia combinations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to make your party as strong as possible.

What Are the Best Materia Combinations in FF7 Rebirth?

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of potential combinations you can make with your Materia in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Some are straight-forward and easy to figure out, but others might not seem useful until you use them properly.

To that end, we’ve listed out a few of the most useful combinations we found during our playthrough. Bear in mind that this is a work in progress, and you can expect to find more combinations added in the coming days and months.

Magnify Materia (Blue) + Magic Materia (Green)

Image Credit: Square Enix

This combination is tried and true, and remains just as useful as ever in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

When combined with a Magic Materia, Magnify allows you to hit multiple targets in exchange for a decrease in the power of the spell. This decrease is mitigated as you level the Materia up though, and the end result is a spellcaster who can decimate entire waves of enemies for little to no MP.

We’d personally recommend applying this combo to some Healing Materia. It can save your bacon when bosses turn up the heat and rip through your HP, as your party member of choice can cast high level healing magic that fully restores everyone all at once.

You can get Magnify Materia as a reward for completing Quests like Victim of Circumstance, or via Materia scattered around Dungeons.

HP Absorption Materia (Blue) + Magic Materia (Green) or Enemy Skill Materia (Yellow)

Image Credit: Square Enix

Want to dish out some serious damage and heal at the same time? HP Absorption Materia is an ideal ingredient to add to your Materia Combination pool.

While applied to the gear of a party member, this handy orb allows you to heal them equal to a percentage of the damage they deal with the linked Materia. This becomes incredibly overpowered when you consider most of your magically-inclined characters can deal 9,999 damage with the highest level of spells, and that damage total can go even higher if they have the Genji Gloves equipped.

You can get a couple of pieces of HP Absorption Materia from Chadley in exchange for World Intel points gathered in the Corel Region.

Swiftcast Materia (Blue) + Magic Materia (Geen)

Image Credit: Square Enix

The long cast time for top tier spells can make them hard to use effectively in the late stages of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Fortunately, the Swiftcast Materia makes this a non-issue in no time flat.

While combined with any Magic Materia, it can reduce the cast time of the spell by up to 100 percent. This turns your party member of choice into a machine gun of fireballs and thunderbolts, and ensures your enemies can’t get a second to breathe before you max out their stagger meter.

The only catch is that it requires a metric ton of AP to reach its maximum level of effectiveness, but the payoff is well worth the effort. Make sure you nab this Materia From Chadley in the Meridian Ocean as soon as you can.

Chakra Materia (Yellow) + HP Up Materia (Purple)

Image Credit: Square Enix

This Materia combination may not be linked mechanically, but it does offer a fun workaround to one of the Chakra Materia’s biggest drawbacks.

Just like in the first game, Chakra Materia only heals a portion of the damage you’ve taken. This means it’s still useful as an MP-free form of healing, but it also means you can never heal yourself past a certain point.

Enter the HP Up Materia. When fully leveled up, it raises your total HP by 30 percent, which can equal thousands of hit points depending on which character equips it. This means that it can increase the overall pool of HP a character with Chakra can heal, and ensures they have a higher total amount of health in trickier enemy encounters.

You can get both HP Up Materia and Chakra Materia from most vendors throughout the game, and both can be leveled up fast when linked to AP Up Materia.

ATB Assist Materia (Purple) + First Strike Materia (Purple) + Steadfast Block Materia (Purple)

Image Credit: Square Enix

Those who dug deep into the Materia Combination meat of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will know this game-breaking combo well.

ATB Assist Materia grants a boost to your allies’ ATB gauges whenever you use abilities with your active characters. First Strike Materia, meanwhile, grants the character it’s equipped to an immediate ATB boost when a battle starts, while Steadfast Block Materia gives you an ATB Boost whenever you successfully guard against an attack.

When combined, these Materia turn the character they’re equipped to into an ATB Mass Production Unit. They can intercept attacks to max out their already boosted ATB, let off Abilities left and right to increase the ATB of their other party members, and keep the cycle going for an endless stream of punishment for enemies.

In particular, Tifa and Barret are great choices for this. Tifa can fire off abilities at a rapid pace via Unbridled Strength, and her basic attacks can build up her ATB gauge charges all on their own. Barret, meanwhile, is the party’s resident tank and can weather damage with ease. This means he can build up ATB and fire off abilities in-between absorbing damage from enemies, and that the rest of the party can focus on offensive skills instead of healing him up constantly.

ATB Assist Materia can be made by Chadley in exchange for World Intel points in the Nibel Region, while the other two Materia can be bought from stores throughout the game.

That covers all of the best Materia combinations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For other helpful guides, we have comprehensive lists of every Quest in the game, all the Queen’s Blood Ranks, and every Weapon location.