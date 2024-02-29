Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a bulky game, so we can’t blame you if you want to know how many chapters the story contains. Luckily, we’ve made it all the way through the game and have an answer for you with this list of all Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth chapters.

How Many Chapters Does FF7 Rebirth Have? Chapter Count and Chapter Titles

Image Credit: Square Enix

There are a total of 14 chapters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

While the majority follow the story of the original game rather closely, there are some that offer lengthy detours and new content in the same vein as what Final Fantasy VII Remake offered. Overall though, you can expect the game to adapt the content found on the second disc of the original Final Fantasy 7.

We’ve listed all of the Chapters and their titles down below for your convenience.

Chapter 1: Fall of a Hero

Chapter 2: A New Journey Begins

Chapter 3: Deeper Into Darkness

Chapter 4: Dawn of a new Era

Chapter 5: Blood in the Water

Chapter 6: Fool’s Paradise

Chapter 7: Those Left Behind

Chapter 8: All That Glitters

Chapter 9: The Planet Stirs

Chapter 10: Watcher of the Vale

Chapter 11: The Long Shadow of Shinra

Chapter 12: A Golden Key

Chapter 13: Where Angels Fear to Tread

Chapter 14: End of the World

How Long Does it Take to Beat FF7 Rebirth?

As for how long it will take you to beat Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and its 14 chapters, it varies from person to person. Each chapter can vary drastically in length depending on how much of its side content you want to experience, and on how much story it needs to convey before it’s through.

The game’s runtime also largely depends on your playstyle. If you prefer to mainline the core story and forgo side content, then you can expect the experience to last around 50 to 60 hours. You may even finish the game faster depending on your skill level, as a large chunk of the runtime can be mitigated if you’re skilled enough in combat.

Completionists, meanwhile, can expect a substantially longer playthrough. Between the open world content and World Intel, the many Quests in each region, and the plethora of Minigames to master, it’s entirely possible to spend 150 hours in the game before you know it.

And then, there are those who fall in the middle. If you like to balance out your main story progression with a few side quests here and there, then the game can take anywhere between 80 and 100 hours to finish. This is the playstyle we recommend, as it allows you to enjoy what the game has to offer without missing out on anything or spending way too much time with content you don’t like.

That’s all we have on how many chapters there are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more on the game, check out our other guides on how to complete every Quest and all of the Queen’s Blood Ranks.