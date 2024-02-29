Category:
All Wainwright Item Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

How'd the Driftwood get all the way out here?!?
Published: Feb 29, 2024 09:50 am
There are plenty of Quests in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth that don’t tell you exactly where to go, and instead force you to deduce your next objective based on maps and doodles. This can make their completion frustrating, which is why we’re here to help you find all the Wainwright item locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Where to Find Every Dried Driftwood Piece in FF7 Rebirth (Stuck in a Rut Quest Guide)

During the Stuck in a Rut Quest in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you’re tasked with tracking down several pieces of Dried Driftwood so that the Wainwright can make a new piece of gear for Gabe the Chocobo Rancher’s Carriage. The only problem is, he doesn’t know their exact location and only gives you a general area where you can find them.

While you only need one piece to make the repairs, you can get a better reward if you find all three. Luckily, we’ve already done the leg work and know exactly where you can find every piece.

Dried Driftwood #1 Location

Dried Driftwood Location 1 on Map in FF7 Rebirth
Image Credit: Square Enix

For the first one, head north from the Chocobo World Intel marker toward the point marked on the map above. Once there, ride your Chocobo and allow it to sniff around for hidden items by holding Up on the D-Pad. Rotate the camera until it detects the location of the hidden item, and then head over to it.

Cloud Next to Dried Driftwood Wainwright Item Location in FF7 Rebirth
Image Credit: Square Enix

Have your Chocobo dig for the item by pressing Down on the D-Pad, and the first piece of Dried Driftwood is yours.

Dried Driftwood #2 Location

Dried Driftwood 2 Location on Map in FF7 Rebirth
Image Credit: Square Enix

The next Wainwright item is located north and slightly east of the first piece of Dried Driftwood. head to where the player icon is on the map, and then hop on your Chocobo to detect its location. Follow the trail until you’re between an old tree and a dilapidated building.

Cloud Next to Dried Driftwood Wainwright item 2 Location in FF7 Rebirth
Image Credit: Square Enix

Have your Chocobo dig for the item, and you’ll have yet another piece of Dried Driftwood you can give to the Wainwright.

Dried Driftwood #3 Location

Dried Driftwood 3 Location on Map in FF7 Rebirth
Image Credit: Square Enix

To get the final piece of Dried Driftwood in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you need to head toward the rounded square structure northeast of the last piece’s location. Make your way toward the point shown on the map, and then have your Chocobo start sniffing around. it can then guide you toward the Dried Driftwood’s location.

Cloud Next to Dried Driftwood Wainwright Item 3 Location in FF7 Rebirth
Image Credit: Square Enix

Dig for the item, and you’ll then have all the pieces you need for the best possible repairs by the Wainwright.

What Do You Get for Collecting all the Dried Driftwood Pieces?

Once you have all the Dried Driftwood pieces and deliver them to the Wainwright, you can then take the newly made gear to Gabe and complete the quest. So long as you found every piece of Dried Driftwood, the gil you get for completing the quest is more substantial.

More importantly, however, is that you can fast travel between the Junon and Grasslands Regions without having to re-enter the dungeons connecting them. It’s a huge timesaver, and allows you to easily hop between the areas to clean up Quests and World Intel tasks.

And with that, you’re all caught up on where to find every Wainwright item in FF7 Rebirth. For more on the game, check out our other guides on where to find all the Refurbished Materials and where to find every weapon.

