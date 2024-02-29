All Weapon Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Buster Sword Cloud Starting weapon.

Leather Gloves Tifa Starting weapon.

Guard Stick Aerith Starting weapon.

Gatling Gun Barret Starting weapon.

Renegade’s Collar Red XIII Starting weapon.

4-Point Shuriken Yuffie Starting weapon.

Iron Megaphone Cait Sith One of Cait Sith’s starting weapons.

Yellow Megaphone Cait Sith One of Cait Sith’s starting weapons.

Sleek Saber Cloud On the abandoned dock when you approach the Midgardsormr’s territory for the first time. Keep an eye out for the Purple chest’s glow as you approach.

Timeless Rod Aerith Behind Chloe’s counter at Bill’s Chocobo Ranch. Look just to the left of her and you can see the glow of the purple chest.

High Calibur Rifle Barret As you push into the Midgardsormr’s swamp, keep an eye out to your right. Eventually, a small patch of land with a purple chest will come into view. The weapon is in the chest.

Sylph Gloves Tifa Once you enter the Northern Quarry – Storage Area portion of the Mythril Mines, head toward the bottom right corner of the area. Deal with the enemies there, and then open the purple chest to secure your new weapon.

Empress’ Scepter Aerith after you save Yuffie and are able to rest at the inn, talk to Aerith and then go into her room. Once inside, you can find and open a weapon chest.

Rune Blade Cloud After Yuffie’s failed attempt to kill Rufus, wait until you regain control of Cloud and then look for a purple chest next to the vending machines you can use to restock before the escape scene. Open the chest to receive the new blade.

Kaiser Knuckles Tifa After the Shinra 8 attacked by Fiends, proceed until you gain access to the 1st Floor of the Cargo Deck. After you deal with the enemy that triggers there, you can open up a purple weapons chest to the left.

Silver Collar Red XIII Given as a reward when you get an uncontested 1st place in the Run Wild minigame in Costa Del Sol. Make sure you keep the ball headed toward your opponents’ goals whenever possible, and take advantage whenever any of the other animals get tired.

Wizard’s Rod Aerith After the party splits up during the hike up Mt. Corel, look to the left for a small side path. Follow it, and you can find and open a purple weapon chest at the end of the path.

Twin Viper Yuffie After you reach the point where Yuffie gets her grappling hook, grapple over the first gap toward the lever. The purple chest is to your right after you land.

Barrage Blaster Barret After you activate the moving poles in the Coal Mines – 30m area, take the pole heading down toward an area with a Cockatrice and Heatseekers. Make your way to the outdoor area to your right, and the look for the weapon chest on the edge of a cliff.

Amethyst Collar Red XIII Accessible via the Of Robed Men and Ransoms Quest. In the cave where you use the UV Flashlight for the first time, head into the room with fish Fiends swimming through the ground. Look in an alcove to the right, and you’ll discover a purple weapon chest you can open

Umbral Blade Cloud After the cutscene introducing Gus, head down into the building his henchman enters and look to your left to find the purple chest containing this weapon.

Dragon Claws Tifa Clear the Rank 3 Challenge of Desert Rush in Corel Prison’s Desert Rush mini game. Prioritize the activation of electric blocks, and keep an eye out for the time bonus blocks to make sure you can keep tracking down blocks to destroy for as long as possible.

Vulcan Cannon Barret The purple chest containing this weapon is on the ledge you approach right after Barret rejoins your party in the Corel Desert.

Bird of Prey Yuffie After you enter Cissnei’s House in Gongaga, head toward the bedroom and look to the left of the bedroom’s entrance. The chest is tucked into a nook there.

Fafnir Rifle Barret You can only get this weapon if you complete The Pursuit of Perfection Quest in the Gongaga Region. Speak to the weaponsmith when his Quest becomes available, and then use his clues to reach some deposits of Draconite Ore. After you bring the samples back to him, he gives you the weapon free of charge.

Crystal Sword Cloud After you enter the Gongaga Reactor, head down the corridor and enter the square room on B2. Then, head through the gap with the collapsed rock fragment and look for the weapon chest to your right.

Golden Collar Red XIII While you’re in the room with the terminal that raises the water level in the Gongaga Reactor, pull the cart with the crates back until it allows you to climb up onto the red shipping crate. Climb onto the crate and then go through the opening in the back of the room. Drop into the next room, and then climb the containers to reach the nearby weapon chest.

Tiger Fangs Tifa In the room where Tifa can use her grappling hook to climb out of the water (Reactor-B2). Grapple upward from the water twice, and then look behind you. Hop over the gap in the floor, and then use the grapple point to your left. The weapon chest will then be to your right.

Crescent Sickle Yuffie Complete the Glide de Chocobo minigame with 3600 points or more. The mini game is unlocked during the Bonds of Trust side mission in the Cosmo Canyon Region.

Crystal Megaphone Cait Sith The purple chest with this weapon in it is on the lowest level of the valuables storage area near the Cosmo Canyon observatory. The storage area is unlocked for you after you go to the observatory and split off from Tifa and Aerith.

Mystic Collar Red XIII The collar can be found in the upper right corner of the room where Red XIII has to collect items for the Gi statue.

Calamity Bazooka Barret This armament’s weapon chest is in the Chamber of Sacrifice in the Gi Tomb in Cosmo Canyon. From the entrance to the Chamber, head down and to the left until you reach a platform with Two Face enemies. The chest is on the far end of the platform.

Ceremonial Staff Aerith After you’re brought to the village of the Gi, look for the purple chest near the entrance to the village proper. Open it up to obtain the staff.

Gjallarhorn Cait Sith The weapon is a reward you can get if you tuen in 45 tufts of Chocograss to the stable hand at the Chocobo Sage’s house in the Nibel Region. The Chocograss can be found floating above bodies of water throughout the region, and you can reach them after you tame the Sea Chocobo in the area.

Crystal Gloves Tifa As you make your way up to the Nibelheim Reactor, look for a closed off area with some yellow forklifts to the left. The purple chest is right next to the forklifts.

Igneous Saber Cloud As you make your way further up toward the Nibelheim Reactor, keep an eye out for two climbable rock walls. Climb up the wall to your right, and the weapon chest will be to your left on a steel platform.

Golden Megaphone Cait Sith The chest is in the Mako Research Facility Section W where you first learn how to use the Moogle in world as Cait Sith. Toss a box at the switch in the upper left corner near the gate to open it and reach the chest.

Plumose Rod Aerith The rod is in Hojo’s Secret Laboratory room in the Nibelheim Manor. The room can only be accessed by clearing all of Hojo’s combat trials, which are made available after you complete the Lament of the Damned Quest.

Crystalline Cross Yuffie This weapon is in the back area of the Gold Saucer while you pursue Cait Sith. Specifically, it’ll be in the room with two Tonberry plushes where he knocks over some boxes.

Slipstream Saber Cloud You can get this blade in the Temple of the Ancients, Labyrinth Ceiling room. Head toward the section where you climb the vines for the first time and then climb directly up. Then, look to your right to find the chest.

Jarngreipr Tifa After the party gets separated, continue forward until you fight a group of Shinra troops and a Slugray. After you beat them, continue into the following room and look to your left to spot the chest.

Gambanteinn Aerith After you take control of Aerith’s party in the Temple of the Ancients, continue forward until you restore two sections of the Temple. Head into the left section and go down the stairs, and the chest will be on the left.