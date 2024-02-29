All Refurbished Material Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

If you are an experienced player of the Final Fantasy franchise, then you know that finding the appropriate materials can be of vital importance. Some are easier to locate than others, but you’ll eventually find what you want. Here are all the refurbished material locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

All Costa del Sol Zipline & Refurbished Material Locations

There are eight locations where you can find refurbished materials in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. They are next to the Costa Del Sol area’s ziplines, so that’s where you’ll have to go if you want to collect this valuable material.

Once you start the Saga of the Seaside Inn quest, Johnny asks you to collect the materials needed to rebuild the inn at Costa del Sol. Let’s see where are all the locations are where you can pick up the refurbished material.

Location #1

Image Credit: Square Enix

Near the location where you talked to Johnny’s helpers, you will find two bundles with the required material, as well as two ziplines. When you look to the other side, you should notice a wall. Climb it until you reach a deck on the top and that’s where you’ll find the first bundle.

Location #2

Image Credit: Square Enix

The second bundle is near the first one. Go to the other side of the deck by using the bridges and eventually you’ll reach the second zipline and the bundle with the refurbished material.

Location #3

Image Credit: Square Enix

To get to the third location, first use the zipline we mentioned when describing the second location. After you descend, follow the road covered in sand until you reach a wall. Climb it and go left until you see another wall. Above it, there will be a zipline.

Location #4

Image Credit: Square Enix

After reaching the zipline, look behind you and take the stairs. Once you get to the top, you’ll see another zipline and on your left side, there will be a refurbished material bundle.

Location #5

Image Credit: Square Enix

Use the previously mentioned zipline to descend. Then go right down the stairs that will get you to another road filled with sand. Keep going on the left side of the road until you see a cliff. On top of the cliff, you should see a zipline. To reach it, go right and then left. Now you should see a ladder. Climb them to reach the zipline.

Location #6

Image Credit: Square Enix

Hook up on a zipline to reach ground level. Then jump from a small hill in front of the zipline. Follow the road and go left once you spot the Training Gym. Climb on top of that building and the head right. After a while, you should see the entrance that leads to the next zipline and a bundle with the refurbished material.

Location #7

Image Credit: Square Enix

Go back to the entrance to the Training Gym. Then follow the left side of the building and there you’ll find another zipline and a bundle.

Location #8

Image Credit: Square Enix

Descend down the zipline and go up the stairs on your left. That’s the location of the last zipline and a refurbished material bundle on this list.

Those are all of the locations where you can find refurbished materials in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.