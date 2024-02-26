Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Release Time Countdown

The week of release is finally here, and RPG fans are eagerly awaiting the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release time. This second chapter in the vast modernization of Square Enix’s hit game promises to be one of the biggest PS5 games of the year. Understandably, hype is at an all-time high. Let’s see how long you’ve got left to wait before you can play!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Release Countdown

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release time is 12:00 AM local time on February 29, 2024. Check out the countdown below to see how long there is left to wait:

Unless you manage to snag an early physical copy of the game, midnight on Thursday the 29th is the earliest you’ll be able to dive into FF7 Rebirth. As with most PlayStation Store releases, the game unlocks according to your local time. You’ll need to stay up late to play it at the precise release time.

That said, the infamous ‘New Zealand trick’ could work for Final Fantasy 7’s release. We’ve of course not been able to test that out for ourselves. It may be a way to snag a few hours of early gameplay prior to the game’s release in your time zone.

Failing that, you’ll have to wait until the clock strikes midnight before diving into the game. After so much anticipation since the first FF7 remake released in 2020 though, it’s not too bad.

How to Preload Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image Source: Square Enix

Fortunately, you should be able to preload Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to ensure you don’t waste a single minute on downloads once the game has been released.

As with most PS5 games, we anticipate the preload functionality will go live on February 27, two days before its final launch. As long as you’ve got enough storage space free you can get the download done during that time, so you can dive head-first into the latest Final Fantasy adventure at the earliest opportunity.

