FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: De Bruyne, Mbappe, Messi & More

FIFA 23’s Team of the Season promo is wrapping up after weeks of blue, boosted and brilliant teams coming into Ultimate Team. As expected, it’s going out on a blaze of glory with the biggest and best team. Here’s everything there is to know about the Ultimate TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and the TOTS Award Winners.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season Revealed

On June 9, EA revealed the biggest, best and final Team of the Season for FIFA 23. It’s wrapping up with the Ultimate TOTS – a team made up of the brightest stars from all the preceding Team of the Seasons. It replaces the Serie A Team of the Season, which rounded off Europe’s top-five leagues in style.

As with previous iterations, it cherry picks some of the highest rated and most in-demand cards from the league-specific TOTSs, throwing them together in one Ultimate XI. It also brings TOTS Award Winners cards: those that boast unique designs and are available in packs alongside Ultimate TOTS.

Unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne all make the team. There’s also nods for soon-to-be Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and Rafael Leão, who looks set to stay at AC Milan despite interest from elsewhere in Europe.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The full FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season is detailed below. We’ve marked the TOTS Award Winners in bold, in accordance with the eight confirmed by EA:

PlayerTeamPositionOVR
Lionel MessiPSGST98
Erling HaalandMan CityST97
Kylian MbappéPSGST97
Kevin De BruyneMan CityCM97
Karim BenzemaReal MadridST97
Jude BellinghamDortmundCM97
Rafael LeãoAC MilanLW97
Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaST97
Victor OsimhenNapoliST97
Jamal MusialaBayern MunichCM97
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolRW96
Matthijs de LigtBayern MunichCB96
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoliLW96
Éder MilitãoReal MadridCB95
Christopher NkunkuRB LeipzigCF95
PedriBarcelonaCM95
Marcus RashfordMan UtdLW95
Vinícius JrReal MadridLW95
Marc-André ter StegenBarcelonaGK94
Antoine GriezmannAtletico MadridST94
Theo HernándezAC MilanLB94
Jonathan ClaussMarseilleRWB93
Seko FofanaRC LensCM92
Jeremie FrimpongBayer LeverkusenRWB92
William SalibaArsenalCB92

We’re not sure whether there’ll be further additions in the form of Objectives players or SBCs. It does seem a possibility but we won’t know until they’re made available by EA, if at all.

Dates, Times & Shapeshifters

Every TOTS to this point has been in-game for a week. It’s a pattern the Ultimate Team of the Season will follow, leaving the game on June 16, 2023.

At that point, we expect the Shapeshifters promo to begin. There’s already a series of Shapeshifters rewards in the Season Pass, but more should come via dedicated teams and Objectives.

It’s a standard promo for late on in FIFA life-cycles, when EA provide eclectic position changes to certain cards. Some are based in reality while others are purely for the fun of it.

That’s everything to know about the Ultimate Team of the Season in FUT 23! For everything else, including all we know about EA Sports FC, stick with us right here at Twinfinite.

Joe Craven

Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United.

