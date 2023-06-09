FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: De Bruyne, Mbappe, Messi & More

FIFA 23’s Team of the Season promo is wrapping up after weeks of blue, boosted and brilliant teams coming into Ultimate Team. As expected, it’s going out on a blaze of glory with the biggest and best team. Here’s everything there is to know about the Ultimate TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and the TOTS Award Winners.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season Revealed

On June 9, EA revealed the biggest, best and final Team of the Season for FIFA 23. It’s wrapping up with the Ultimate TOTS – a team made up of the brightest stars from all the preceding Team of the Seasons. It replaces the Serie A Team of the Season, which rounded off Europe’s top-five leagues in style.

As with previous iterations, it cherry picks some of the highest rated and most in-demand cards from the league-specific TOTSs, throwing them together in one Ultimate XI. It also brings TOTS Award Winners cards: those that boast unique designs and are available in packs alongside Ultimate TOTS.

Unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne all make the team. There’s also nods for soon-to-be Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and Rafael Leão, who looks set to stay at AC Milan despite interest from elsewhere in Europe.

The full FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season is detailed below. We’ve marked the TOTS Award Winners in bold, in accordance with the eight confirmed by EA:

Player Team Position OVR Lionel Messi PSG ST 98 Erling Haaland Man City ST 97 Kylian Mbappé PSG ST 97 Kevin De Bruyne Man City CM 97 Karim Benzema Real Madrid ST 97 Jude Bellingham Dortmund CM 97 Rafael Leão AC Milan LW 97 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 97 Victor Osimhen Napoli ST 97 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CM 97 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 96 Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich CB 96 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli LW 96 Éder Militão Real Madrid CB 95 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig CF 95 Pedri Barcelona CM 95 Marcus Rashford Man Utd LW 95 Vinícius Jr Real Madrid LW 95 Marc-André ter Stegen Barcelona GK 94 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid ST 94 Theo Hernández AC Milan LB 94 Jonathan Clauss Marseille RWB 93 Seko Fofana RC Lens CM 92 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen RWB 92 William Saliba Arsenal CB 92

We’re not sure whether there’ll be further additions in the form of Objectives players or SBCs. It does seem a possibility but we won’t know until they’re made available by EA, if at all.

Every TOTS to this point has been in-game for a week. It’s a pattern the Ultimate Team of the Season will follow, leaving the game on June 16, 2023.

At that point, we expect the Shapeshifters promo to begin. There’s already a series of Shapeshifters rewards in the Season Pass, but more should come via dedicated teams and Objectives.

It’s a standard promo for late on in FIFA life-cycles, when EA provide eclectic position changes to certain cards. Some are based in reality while others are purely for the fun of it.

That’s everything to know about the Ultimate Team of the Season in FUT 23! For everything else, including all we know about EA Sports FC, stick with us right here at Twinfinite.

