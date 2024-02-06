Enshrouded Not Enough System Memory Fix

Enshrouded has been a relatively smooth sailing ship since its early access release, but the recent patch introduced a RAM issue. Here is everything you need to know on how to fix the Not Enough System Memory error in Enshrouded.

How to Fix Not Enough System Memory Error in Enshrouded

You can fix the Not Enough System Memory error by adding “–disable-ram-check” (without the quotation marks) to the Enshrouded launch options on Steam. Below, we’ll explain how to do that.

Not Enough System Memory Enshrouded Launch Options Fix

First, open your Steam library and right-click Enshrouded in the list on the left. Then click properties and the window showing general settings will appear. Look for Launch Options. You might have to scroll down since it will be on the bottom.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Next, copy “–disable-ram-check” without the quotation marks and paste it into the Launch Options input field. Now, you can close the window and launch Enshrouded; there should be no ‘Not Enough System Memory’ pop-up anymore.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

All that you’ve done is just disabled the default RAM check that’s been introduced since the latest patch. The result is that now you can play Enshrouded with 8 or less gigs of ram.

Permanent Fix

However, this is only a temporary workaround, as Keen Games might decide to patch this soon. Therefore, you should probably check whether you can upgrade your RAM, allowing your PC to run a couple more Chrome tabs and, hopefully, make for a much smoother Enshrouded experience without any errors.

Well, that is everything you need to fix the Not Enough System Memory error in Enshrouded.