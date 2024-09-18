Enotria: The Last Song – All Armonia Amplifier Locations

In Enotria: The Last Song, the Armonia Amplifier is a rare item that strengthens your Armonia Flask and increases the amount of healing you receive. It makes your healing a lot more efficient, so we highly recommend collecting as many of these as possible. They’re usually found in the chest throughout the game and there are a total of 20. Today, we’re going to go over all Armonia Amplifier locations in Enotria: The Last Song in chronological order.

Recommended Videos

All Armonia Amplifier Locations in Enotria: The Last Song

Location #1

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The first Armonia Amplifier can be found in a building in the Lower Commons area of Quinta. Make your way over to the left side where you’ll fight a blacksmith and a citizen. Go up the floors and interact with the Red Glyph. This will make a room with the Armonia Amplifier available inside the building.

Location #2

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The second Armonia Amplifier can be found after defeating Curtis, the Prince of Laughter, and ascending from the Monastery of Maja. Take the path on the right from the Monastery of Maja until you make your way through a building and return to Quinta. Keep following the path and you’ll find a chest with the Armonia Amplifier in the alcove near where the two-stage performers are hosting a play.

Location #3

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Follow the exploration path in the Monastery of Maja until you open the gate after the Melancholic Overlook Knot. Follow the path of trees and you’ll face a mage up above and a soldier underneath. Behind them, you will find the Armonia Amplifier on the podium.

Location #4

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Climb the tower to the right side of the School of Zanni Knot at the top of Quinta. Once you’re at the top, drop down to the ledge below. You will find a chest with the Armonia Amplifier.

Location #5

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Defeat Zanni and make your way out of the arena. Pucinella will open a new door for you leading to the Theater of Masks hub location. You’ll find a chest containing an Armonia Amplifier next to the Knot.

Location #6-#8

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can purchase up to a total of three Armonia Amplifiers from the Merchant Mecenate in the Theater of the Masks. You unlock this location after defeating Zanni the First Mask. Mecenate is located on the left side of the Theater and he sells three Armonia Amplifiers for 15,000 Memoria each.

Location #9

Screenshot via Twinfinite

After arriving in Falesia Magna, make your way forward past the first Knot. While descending the cliffs, you can find an Armonia Amplifier on one of the bodies at the very edge of the cliff.

Location #10

Screenshot via Twinfinite

After the Turf of the Coastal Horror Knot, head towards the left path and clear out the Sunken Giants. Then reach the Necropolis Knot. After you drop down on the right side after the first Skeleton hut, you can loop to the right side of the second one to find an Armonia Amplifier inside a chest.

Location #11

Screenshot via Twinfinite

After the Colosseum Knot, make your way up the steps on the left side where you are about to face the Spaventa Gatekeeper (Gratia). Before dropping into the arena, drop to the right side of the platform to find another Amplifier.

Location #12

Screenshot via Twinfinite

After the Sunken Colossus boss fight after the Veltha’s Repose Knot, you can proceed straight ahead into a room with a Red Glyph inside. Interact with this Glyph to open the door in front of you, where you can find another Armonia Amplifier.

Location #13

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The next Amplifier is located after the Urbe – Lower City Knot. When you loop around the area and cross the cliffs, you’ll come across a building with beams and an archer. You can continue forward here, or you can take a small pillar bridge on the right side where you will see two Spaventa Soldiers. You can find an Armonia Amplifier on the left wooden platform once you cross the bridge.

Location #14

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Close to the previous location, defeat the second Spaventa Soldier and head inside the building. You can open up a shortcut door here to the right side that leads you back near the starting area of the Urbe – Lower City Knot. You can also find a chest with an Armonia Amplifier inside.

Location #15

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can find another Amplifier under the statue of a soldier in the middle of the plaza after the Urbe – Upper City Knot. You’ll have to drop down after climbing the stairs on the sides to reach this one.

Location #16

Screenshot via Twinfinite

In Litumnia, once you’ve made it to the Engineer’s Guild Knot, you can head towards the path on the left towards the giant waterwheel. If you head outside to the left, you’ll fight an Astrarium Ascendant boss. Climb the ladder in this room and open the door to find another chest with an Armonia Amplifier.

Location #17

Screenshot via Twinfinite

This Amplifier is located right after the Gran Paguro (Gratia) boss fight next to the Mines of Gratia Knot. After beating the giant crab, cross the river by jumping over the platforms. Then head towards the left side to find the Armonia Amplifier.

Location #18

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The final Armonia Amplifier can be found in Strale Velata as soon as you get there. Once you teleport there from the Theater of Masks, turn around and you will find one on the steps floating and breaking behind you.

Those are all the Armonia Amplifier locations in Enotria: The Last Song. For more guides, you can check out our completed lists of all Mask Lines and All Bosses in Enotria: The Last Song.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy