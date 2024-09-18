All Mask Lines in Enotria: The Last Song

Mask Line Effect Charging Speed Location

Drunken Sword Summon an Ardore Sword imbued with the power of Vis and perform a powerful heavy attack. Presto Tutorial Reward



Golden Dart Summons an ethereal crossbow made of Ardore and shoots a single bolt in a straight trajectory. Presto Rest at first Knot

Duelists’ Virtue Step backward, then immediately follow up with an attack using the other equipped weapon (or the same weapon if only one is equipped). Presto Rest at first Knot

Falling Star Summon an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a powerful heavy attack. Presto Quinta (Lower Commons)

Funereal Slash Summon an Ardore Polearm imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a powerful heavy attack. Presto Activate the glyph on the right side after the Shores of Quinta Knot.

Coastal Harpoon Through the powers of Ardore, call forth a spear from the lands of Falesia Magna and toss it in a straight trajectory. Allegro Activate the glyph on the right side after the Shores of Quinta Knot.

Vow of Purity Channel the powers of Ardore in your own body, removing all negative status effects afflicting you. Allegro Found inside a chest on the cliff right above the Old District Road Knot.

Headstrong Banner Violently stomp the ground, unleashing a physical shockwave that increases Ardore and Physical and Elemental Damage for a short duration. Andante TBD

Ardore Breath Concentrate the power of Ardore in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Allegro Quinta (Lower Commons)

Hungover Strike Summon an Ardore Mace imbued with the power of Vis and perform a powerful heavy attack. Presto Quinta (Lower Commons)

Veemenza Elementale Adagio Vivace In the northeast corner of Lower Quinta, inside the building that opens with the Key to the Ostello de’ Attori and has a Red Glyph.

Collera de’ Principe Summon the Prince of Laughter’s weapon and perform a violent downward slam, dealing area damage aligned with the Vis element. Lento Defeat Curtis, the Prince of Laughter(Requires Curtis’s Mask)

Meteoric Impact Summons a massive Ardore Hammer imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a powerful heavy attack. Presto In the Upper City of Quinta after exiting the Monastery of Maja and beating the two soldiers on the slope. You must activate two different Rifts to make the jump for this chest.

Fuoco Fatuo Summon Vemiglio’s scepter and shoot a Fatuo orb straight ahead. Presto In the hollow tree next to Melancholic Overlook knot

Respiro D’Oltrevita Concentrate the power of Fatuo in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Andante Under the Old Ruler’s Crypt Knot in the Monastery of Maja

Funereal Blaze Summon the Red Prior’s scepter and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Fatuo element. Summon Vermiglio’s Scepter and conjure a multitude of orbs that relentlessly chase enemies Reward for defeating Vermiglio

Wrathful Charge Summons an Ardore Shield imbued with the powers of Vis and starts charging forward, damaging enemies and knocking them backward. Vivace TBD

Deadly Culling Summon a massive Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a powerful heavy attack. Presto In the tower to the left of the School of Zanni Knot. Interact with the Glyph.

Grand Celebration Materialize the massive hand of the Great Host to slam the ground, unleashing a powerful shockwave imbued with the Vis element. This Mask Line does not lose its charge upon initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guides of Zanni Grave Reward for defeating Zanni

Bellarela Summon an Ardore Saber imbued with the power of Vis, and perform a chain of attacks. Presto Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 20000 Memoria

Furlana Summon an Ardore Sword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a chain of attacks. Presto Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 20000 Memoria

Manfrina Summon an Ardore Mace imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a chain of attacks Presto Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 30000 Memoria

Moresca Summon an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Malanno and perform a chain of attacks Presto Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 30000 Memoria

Vermillion Lights Summon a massive hammer and perform a devastating overhead smash, dealing Gratia damage in the area of impact Allegro Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 30000 Memoria

Venomous Saber Summon an Ardore Saber imbued with the power of Malanno and perform a powerful heavy attack. Presto In a chest on the docks near Baldovino’s boss fight next to the fast travel point to Litumnia

Trunk Splitter Conjure an Ardore Axe and perform a powerful chain of attacks. Adagio Defeating the Lumberjack enemy near the sunflower field before the fast travel point to Falesia Magna

Plagued Conquest Conjure an Ardore Greatsword and perform a chain of attacks imbued with the power of Malanno that release a ranged slash that travels forward. Allegro Defeat the Malanno Spaventa Gatekeeper near the first Falesia Magna Cord.

Deadly Breath Concentrate the power of Vis in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Andante Reward for defeating Gran Paguro, Coastal Horror after the first Knot in Falesia Magna

Grand Smite Left of the Hall of the Great Statue knot, behind the locked gate. You can jump down here. Andante Reward for defeating the Last Breach Defender outside of the Ancestral Resting Place knot

Brigand’s Assault Perform a sequence of quick slashing attacks with a level of dexterity that rivals a bandit Andante Make your way to the left side of the caverns in the Hall of the Great Statue and open a chest.

Plagued Lights Summon a Gondolier’s Oar and conjure multiple Malanno orbs that relentlessly chase enemies. Allegro Left of the Hall of the Great Statue knot, behind the locked gate.You can jump down here.

Mystic Lights Summon a Magister’s Staff and conjure multiple Gratia orbs that relentlessly chase enemies. Allegro To the right of the Hall of the Great Statue Knot, down a corridor past the ladder.

Taranta Summon a massive hammer and swing it like a pinwheel damaging anyone you come into contact with. Andante Defeat the Breach Defender in Veltha’s Temple after the Simulacra of Veltha boss.

Iron Impact Summon a massive hammer and perform a short sequence of devastating attacks. Allegro Defeat the Breach Defender in Veltha’s Temple after the Simulacra of Veltha boss.

Grit of the Hunt Summon a bow and shoot powerful arrows made of Gratia in quick succession Andante Defeat Veltha, Goddess of Strife

Impaling Arrow Summon a bow and shoot a single arrow made of highly concentrated Gratia that knocks most enemies backwards. Vivace Defeat Veltha, Goddess of Strife

Deadly Lights Summon Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and conjure multiple Vis orbs that relentlessly chase enemies Allegro Second floor of the ruins to the right of the chamber with the Sunken Colossus

Wave of Adore Summon an Ardore Polearm and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a powerful shockwave. Adagio The reward for defeating the Vis Spaventa Gatekeeper in the Falesia Magna region

Deadly Conquest Conjure an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Vis and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that travels forward. Allegro Reward for defeating the Vis Spaventa Gatekeeper in the Falesia Magna region

Jaws of the Chimera Summon an Ardore projection of Giangurgolo’s indomitable spirit that viciously bites nearby targets. Grave Defeat Giangurgolo in the Colosseum in Falesia Magna

Mystic Conquest Conjure an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that travels forward. Allegro Reward for defeating the Gratia Spaventa Gatekeeper on the path opposite the Colosseum

Fatuo Conquest Conjure an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that travels forward. Allegro Defeat the fourth Spavento Gatekeeper outside the Tower

Sharp Cross Summon an ethereal greatsword made of Ardore and perform two Gratia slashes that travel in a straight line. Andante Awarded for earning the Gatekeeper’s Role after completing Custode’s quest next to the Colosseum

Solar Barrage Summon the formidable weapon of the Meridian Captain to fire a barrage of shots imbued with Gratia. This Mask Line does not lose its charge upon initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guise of Spaventa. Lento In a chest in Veltha’s Repose, opposite the big wooden doors

Paroncina Summon an Ardore Polearm imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a chain of attacks. Presto Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 40,000 Memoria

Icarian Fall Remember the epic fight with Capitan Spaventa and perform a heroic jump that deals massive Ardore and Physical Allegro Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 40,000 Memoria

Explosive Lunge Remember the epic fight with Capitan Spaventa and perform a heroic lunge that deals massive Ardore and Physical Adagio Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 40,000 Memoria

Astral Rain Summon a multitude of Cosmic Orbs made of Gratia that relentlessly chase enemies. Adagio Summon Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Vis element.

Thyrus’ Hiss Summons a Gondolier’s Oar and shoots a Malanno orb straight ahead Presto In a chest after entering Litumnia

Plagued Breath Concentrate the power of Malanno in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Andante Reward for defeating the Malanno Gran Paguro, Coastal Horror near the start of Litumnia

Celestial Breath Concentrate the power of Gratia in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Andante Reward for defeating the Gratia Gran Paguro, Coastal Horror in the Mines of Gratia

Deadly Wave Summon Zanni's Gluttonous Fork and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Vis element. Adagio Defeat the Master Gondolier in the Mines of Gratia

Spilled Chalice Summons Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and shoots a Vis orb straight ahead. Presto To the left of the Glassblower District Knot inside a chest

Plagued Wave Summon a Gondolier’s Oar and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Malanno element Adagio To the left of the Clocktower Knot, across the water in a chest. Can only be accessed through Red Glyph.

Ray of Ardrore Concentrate the power of Ardore in your hand and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Lento Defeat Astrarium Ascendant in the Astrology Entrance

Wishing Star Summon a Magister’s Orb and shoot a Gratia Orb straight ahead Presto TBD

Astral Blaze Release a Shockwave Infused with Gratio damaging anyone it comes into contact with. Adagio Buy from Mecante for -1 Memoria (Glitched)

Celestial Ray Concentrate the power of Gratia in your hand and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Lento Defeat the Astrarium Ascendant to the left of the Engineer’s Guild in Litumnia near the Waterwheel

Vitreous Stride Summon a polearm and perform a short sequence of attacks that deals Ardore damage. Allegro In a chest to the left of where you fight Moretta in the Glassblowers district

Venomous Thorns Briefly acquire the sharp instinct of Moretta to shoot multiple projectiles imbued with Malanno. Andante Defeat Moretta a third time

De’Avari e de’Scienzia Recall your duel with the Rulers of Litumnia and conjure a pillar of energy that deals massive Ardore damage. This Mask Line does not lose charge when initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guise of the Rulers. Lento Defeat the Melted Ruler at the end of Litumnia

Master of Creation Envelop yourself in a twisted form of Ardore briefly, vastly extending the effectiveness of most of your attacks. This Mask Line does not lose charge when initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guise of Arleccino. Allegro Defeat Arleccino