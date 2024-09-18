Image Credit: Bethesda
Enotria Mask line spell being used
Screenshot via Twinfinite
All Mask Lines in Enotria: The Last Song

Every single Mask Line in Enotria: The Last Song
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Sep 18, 2024 06:36 am

In Enotria: The Last Song, Mask Lines are powerful tools you can use to change the tide of combat or to combo further and apply status effects to enemies. Battlemages and Elementalists rely on Mask Lines for the majority of their damage. Today we’re going to go over all Mask Lines in Enotria: The Last Song, their effects, and how to find them.

Mask Line Charging Speeds Explained

Mask Lines charge up when you attack enemies, but the charge required depends on their charging speeds. They’re written in Italian and translation might not make the speeds clear. Here are all the charging speeds listed from quickest to slowest:

  1. Presto (Fastest)
  2. Vivace
  3. Allegro
  4. Andante
  5. Lento
  6. Adagio (Slowest)

All Mask Line Spells in Enotria The Last Song and How to Find

We’re going to go by the chronological order so you can make sure you’re not missing out on any Mask Lines.

Mask LineEffectCharging SpeedLocation
Drunken SwordSummon an Ardore Sword imbued with the power of Vis and perform a powerful heavy attack.PrestoTutorial Reward
Golden DartSummons an ethereal crossbow made of Ardore and shoots a single bolt in a straight trajectory.PrestoRest at first Knot
Duelists’ VirtueStep backward, then immediately follow up with an attack using the other equipped weapon (or the same weapon if only one is equipped).PrestoRest at first Knot
Falling StarSummon an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a powerful heavy attack.PrestoQuinta (Lower Commons)
Funereal SlashSummon an Ardore Polearm imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a powerful heavy attack.PrestoActivate the glyph on the right side after the Shores of Quinta Knot.
Coastal HarpoonThrough the powers of Ardore, call forth a spear from the lands of Falesia Magna and toss it in a straight trajectory.AllegroActivate the glyph on the right side after the Shores of Quinta Knot.
Vow of PurityChannel the powers of Ardore in your own body, removing all negative status effects afflicting you.AllegroFound inside a chest on the cliff right above the Old District Road Knot.
Falling StarSummon an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a powerful heavy attack.PrestoQuinta (Lower Commons)
Headstrong BannerViolently stomp the ground, unleashing a physical shockwave that increases Ardore and Physical and Elemental Damage for a short duration.AndanteTBD
Ardore BreathConcentrate the power of Ardore in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.AllegroQuinta (Lower Commons)
Hungover StrikeSummon an Ardore Mace imbued with the power of Vis and perform a powerful heavy attack.PrestoQuinta (Lower Commons)
Veemenza ElementaleAdagioVivaceIn the northeast corner of Lower Quinta, inside the building that opens with the Key to the Ostello de’ Attori and has a Red Glyph.
Collera de’ PrincipeSummon the Prince of Laughter’s weapon and perform a violent downward slam, dealing area damage aligned with the Vis element.LentoDefeat Curtis, the Prince of Laughter(Requires Curtis’s Mask)
Meteoric ImpactSummons a massive Ardore Hammer imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a powerful heavy attack.PrestoIn the Upper City of Quinta after exiting the Monastery of Maja and beating the two soldiers on the slope. You must activate two different Rifts to make the jump for this chest.
Fuoco FatuoSummon Vemiglio’s scepter and shoot a Fatuo orb straight ahead.PrestoIn the hollow tree next to Melancholic Overlook knot
Respiro D’OltrevitaConcentrate the power of Fatuo in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.AndanteUnder the Old Ruler’s Crypt Knot in the Monastery of Maja
Funereal BlazeSummon the Red Prior’s scepter and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Fatuo element.Summon Vermiglio’s Scepter and conjure a multitude of orbs that relentlessly chase enemiesReward for defeating Vermiglio
Wrathful ChargeSummons an Ardore Shield imbued with the powers of Vis and starts charging forward, damaging enemies and knocking them backward.VivaceTBD
Deadly CullingSummon a massive Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a powerful heavy attack.PrestoIn the tower to the left of the School of Zanni Knot. Interact with the Glyph.
Grand CelebrationMaterialize the massive hand of the Great Host to slam the ground, unleashing a powerful shockwave imbued with the Vis element. This Mask Line does not lose its charge upon initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guides of ZanniGraveReward for defeating Zanni
BellarelaSummon an Ardore Saber imbued with the power of Vis, and perform a chain of attacks.PrestoPurchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 20000 Memoria
FurlanaSummon an Ardore Sword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a chain of attacks.PrestoPurchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 20000 Memoria
ManfrinaSummon an Ardore Mace imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a chain of attacksPrestoPurchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 30000 Memoria
MorescaSummon an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Malanno and perform a chain of attacksPrestoPurchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 30000 Memoria
Vermillion LightsSummon a massive hammer and perform a devastating overhead smash, dealing Gratia damage in the area of impactAllegroPurchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 30000 Memoria
Venomous SaberSummon an Ardore Saber imbued with the power of Malanno and perform a powerful heavy attack.PrestoIn a chest on the docks near Baldovino’s boss fight next to the fast travel point to Litumnia
Trunk SplitterConjure an Ardore Axe and perform a powerful chain of attacks.AdagioDefeating the Lumberjack enemy near the sunflower field before the fast travel point to Falesia Magna
Plagued ConquestConjure an Ardore Greatsword and perform a chain of attacks imbued with the power of Malanno that release a ranged slash that travels forward.AllegroDefeat the Malanno Spaventa Gatekeeper near the first Falesia Magna Cord.
Deadly BreathConcentrate the power of Vis in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.AndanteReward for defeating Gran Paguro, Coastal Horror after the first Knot in Falesia Magna
Grand SmiteLeft of the Hall of the Great Statue knot, behind the locked gate. You can jump down here.AndanteReward for defeating the Last Breach Defender outside of the Ancestral Resting Place knot
Brigand’s AssaultPerform a sequence of quick slashing attacks with a level of dexterity that rivals a banditAndanteMake your way to the left side of the caverns in the Hall of the Great Statue and open a chest.
Plagued LightsSummon a Gondolier’s Oar and conjure multiple Malanno orbs that relentlessly chase enemies.AllegroLeft of the Hall of the Great Statue knot, behind the locked gate.You can jump down here.
Mystic LightsSummon a Magister’s Staff and conjure multiple Gratia orbs that relentlessly chase enemies.AllegroTo the right of the Hall of the Great Statue Knot, down a corridor past the ladder.
TarantaSummon a massive hammer and swing it like a pinwheel damaging anyone you come into contact with.AndanteDefeat the Breach Defender in Veltha’s Temple after the Simulacra of Veltha boss.
Iron ImpactSummon a massive hammer and perform a short sequence of devastating attacks.AllegroDefeat the Breach Defender in Veltha’s Temple after the Simulacra of Veltha boss.
Grit of the HuntSummon a bow and shoot powerful arrows made of Gratia in quick successionAndanteDefeat Veltha, Goddess of Strife
Impaling ArrowSummon a bow and shoot a single arrow made of highly concentrated Gratia that knocks most enemies backwards.VivaceDefeat Veltha, Goddess of Strife
Deadly LightsSummon Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and conjure multiple Vis orbs that relentlessly chase enemiesAllegroSecond floor of the ruins to the right of the chamber with the Sunken Colossus
Wave of AdoreSummon an Ardore Polearm and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a powerful shockwave.AdagioThe reward for defeating the Vis Spaventa Gatekeeper in the Falesia Magna region
Deadly ConquestConjure an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Vis and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that travels forward.AllegroReward for defeating the Vis Spaventa Gatekeeper in the Falesia Magna region
Jaws of the ChimeraSummon an Ardore projection of Giangurgolo’s indomitable spirit that viciously bites nearby targets.GraveDefeat Giangurgolo in the Colosseum in Falesia Magna
Mystic ConquestConjure an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that travels forward.AllegroReward for defeating the Gratia Spaventa Gatekeeper on the path opposite the Colosseum
Fatuo ConquestConjure an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that travels forward.AllegroDefeat the fourth Spavento Gatekeeper outside the Tower
Sharp CrossSummon an ethereal greatsword made of Ardore and perform two Gratia slashes that travel in a straight line.AndanteAwarded for earning the Gatekeeper’s Role after completing Custode’s quest next to the Colosseum
Solar BarrageSummon the formidable weapon of the Meridian Captain to fire a barrage of shots imbued with Gratia. This Mask Line does not lose its charge upon initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guise of Spaventa.LentoIn a chest in Veltha’s Repose, opposite the big wooden doors
ParoncinaSummon an Ardore Polearm imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a chain of attacks.PrestoPurchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 40,000 Memoria
Icarian FallRemember the epic fight with Capitan Spaventa and perform a heroic jump that deals massive Ardore and PhysicalAllegroPurchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 40,000 Memoria
Explosive LungeRemember the epic fight with Capitan Spaventa and perform a heroic lunge that deals massive Ardore and PhysicalAdagioPurchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 40,000 Memoria
Astral RainSummon a multitude of Cosmic Orbs made of Gratia that relentlessly chase enemies.AdagioSummon Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Vis element.
Thyrus’ HissSummons a Gondolier’s Oar and shoots a Malanno orb straight aheadPrestoIn a chest after entering Litumnia
Plagued BreathConcentrate the power of Malanno in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.AndanteReward for defeating the Malanno Gran Paguro, Coastal Horror near the start of Litumnia
Celestial BreathConcentrate the power of Gratia in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.AndanteReward for defeating the Gratia Gran Paguro, Coastal Horror in the Mines of Gratia
Deadly WaveSummon Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and performa violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Vis element.Summon Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Vis element.Defeat the Master Gondolier in the Mines of Gratia
Spilled ChaliceSummons Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and shoots a Vis orb straight ahead.PrestoTo the left of the Glassblower District Knot inside a chest
Plagued WaveSummon a Gondolier’s Oar and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Malanno elementAdagioTo the left of the Clocktower Knot, across the water in a chest. Can only be accessed through Red Glyph.
Ray of ArdroreConcentrate the power of Ardore in your hand and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.LentoDefeat Astrarium Ascendant in the Astrology Entrance
Wishing StarSummon a Magister’s Orb and shoot a Gratia Orb straight aheadPrestoTBD
Astral BlazeRelease a Shockwave Infused with Gratio damaging anyone it comes into contact with.AdagioBuy from Mecante for -1 Memoria (Glitched)
Celestial RayConcentrate the power of Gratia in your hand and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.LentoDefeat the Astrarium Ascendant to the left of the Engineer’s Guild in Litumnia near the Waterwheel
Vitreous StrideSummon a polearm and perform a short sequence of attacks that deals Ardore damage.AllegroIn a chest to the left of where you fight Moretta in the Glassblowers district
Venomous ThornsBriefly acquire the sharp instinct of Moretta to shoot multiple projectiles imbued with Malanno.AndanteDefeat Moretta a third time
De’Avari e de’ScienziaRecall your duel with the Rulers of Litumnia and conjure a pillar of energy that deals massive Ardore damage. This Mask Line does not lose charge when initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guise of the Rulers.LentoDefeat the Melted Ruler at the end of Litumnia
Master of CreationEnvelop yourself in a twisted form of Ardore briefly, vastly extending the effectiveness of most of your attacks. This Mask Line does not lose charge when initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guise of Arleccino.AllegroDefeat Arleccino
Song of ChangeTBDTBDDefeat Pucinella in the Alternate Ending
That covers every single Mask Line available in Enotria: The Last Song along with their locations, effects, and charging speeds. For more guides, check out our full list of all bosses, and all the best early-game weapons.

