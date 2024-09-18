In Enotria: The Last Song, Mask Lines are powerful tools you can use to change the tide of combat or to combo further and apply status effects to enemies. Battlemages and Elementalists rely on Mask Lines for the majority of their damage. Today we’re going to go over all Mask Lines in Enotria: The Last Song, their effects, and how to find them.
Mask Line Charging Speeds Explained
Mask Lines charge up when you attack enemies, but the charge required depends on their charging speeds. They’re written in Italian and translation might not make the speeds clear. Here are all the charging speeds listed from quickest to slowest:
- Presto (Fastest)
- Vivace
- Allegro
- Andante
- Lento
- Adagio (Slowest)
All Mask Line Spells in Enotria The Last Song and How to Find
We’re going to go by the chronological order so you can make sure you’re not missing out on any Mask Lines.
|Mask Line
|Effect
|Charging Speed
|Location
|Drunken Sword
|Summon an Ardore Sword imbued with the power of Vis and perform a powerful heavy attack.
|Presto
|Tutorial Reward
|Golden Dart
|Summons an ethereal crossbow made of Ardore and shoots a single bolt in a straight trajectory.
|Presto
|Rest at first Knot
|Duelists’ Virtue
|Step backward, then immediately follow up with an attack using the other equipped weapon (or the same weapon if only one is equipped).
|Presto
|Rest at first Knot
|Falling Star
|Summon an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a powerful heavy attack.
|Presto
|Quinta (Lower Commons)
|Funereal Slash
|Summon an Ardore Polearm imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a powerful heavy attack.
|Presto
|Activate the glyph on the right side after the Shores of Quinta Knot.
|Coastal Harpoon
|Through the powers of Ardore, call forth a spear from the lands of Falesia Magna and toss it in a straight trajectory.
|Allegro
|Activate the glyph on the right side after the Shores of Quinta Knot.
|Vow of Purity
|Channel the powers of Ardore in your own body, removing all negative status effects afflicting you.
|Allegro
|Found inside a chest on the cliff right above the Old District Road Knot.
|Headstrong Banner
|Violently stomp the ground, unleashing a physical shockwave that increases Ardore and Physical and Elemental Damage for a short duration.
|Andante
|TBD
|
|Ardore Breath
|Concentrate the power of Ardore in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.
|Allegro
|Quinta (Lower Commons)
|Hungover Strike
|Summon an Ardore Mace imbued with the power of Vis and perform a powerful heavy attack.
|Presto
|Quinta (Lower Commons)
|Veemenza Elementale
|Adagio
|Vivace
|In the northeast corner of Lower Quinta, inside the building that opens with the Key to the Ostello de’ Attori and has a Red Glyph.
|Collera de’ Principe
|Summon the Prince of Laughter’s weapon and perform a violent downward slam, dealing area damage aligned with the Vis element.
|Lento
|Defeat Curtis, the Prince of Laughter(Requires Curtis’s Mask)
|Meteoric Impact
|Summons a massive Ardore Hammer imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a powerful heavy attack.
|Presto
|In the Upper City of Quinta after exiting the Monastery of Maja and beating the two soldiers on the slope. You must activate two different Rifts to make the jump for this chest.
|Fuoco Fatuo
|Summon Vemiglio’s scepter and shoot a Fatuo orb straight ahead.
|Presto
|In the hollow tree next to Melancholic Overlook knot
|Respiro D’Oltrevita
|Concentrate the power of Fatuo in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.
|Andante
|Under the Old Ruler’s Crypt Knot in the Monastery of Maja
|Funereal Blaze
|Summon the Red Prior’s scepter and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Fatuo element.
|Summon Vermiglio’s Scepter and conjure a multitude of orbs that relentlessly chase enemies
|Reward for defeating Vermiglio
|Wrathful Charge
|Summons an Ardore Shield imbued with the powers of Vis and starts charging forward, damaging enemies and knocking them backward.
|Vivace
|TBD
|Deadly Culling
|Summon a massive Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a powerful heavy attack.
|Presto
|In the tower to the left of the School of Zanni Knot. Interact with the Glyph.
|
|Grand Celebration
|Materialize the massive hand of the Great Host to slam the ground, unleashing a powerful shockwave imbued with the Vis element. This Mask Line does not lose its charge upon initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guides of Zanni
|Grave
|Reward for defeating Zanni
|Bellarela
|Summon an Ardore Saber imbued with the power of Vis, and perform a chain of attacks.
|Presto
|Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 20000 Memoria
|Furlana
|Summon an Ardore Sword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a chain of attacks.
|Presto
|Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 20000 Memoria
|Manfrina
|Summon an Ardore Mace imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a chain of attacks
|Presto
|Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 30000 Memoria
|Moresca
|Summon an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Malanno and perform a chain of attacks
|Presto
|Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 30000 Memoria
|Vermillion Lights
|Summon a massive hammer and perform a devastating overhead smash, dealing Gratia damage in the area of impact
|Allegro
|Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 30000 Memoria
|Venomous Saber
|Summon an Ardore Saber imbued with the power of Malanno and perform a powerful heavy attack.
|Presto
|In a chest on the docks near Baldovino’s boss fight next to the fast travel point to Litumnia
|Trunk Splitter
|Conjure an Ardore Axe and perform a powerful chain of attacks.
|Adagio
|Defeating the Lumberjack enemy near the sunflower field before the fast travel point to Falesia Magna
|Plagued Conquest
|Conjure an Ardore Greatsword and perform a chain of attacks imbued with the power of Malanno that release a ranged slash that travels forward.
|Allegro
|Defeat the Malanno Spaventa Gatekeeper near the first Falesia Magna Cord.
|Deadly Breath
|Concentrate the power of Vis in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.
|Andante
|Reward for defeating Gran Paguro, Coastal Horror after the first Knot in Falesia Magna
|
|Grand Smite
|Left of the Hall of the Great Statue knot, behind the locked gate. You can jump down here.
|Andante
|Reward for defeating the Last Breach Defender outside of the Ancestral Resting Place knot
|Brigand’s Assault
|Perform a sequence of quick slashing attacks with a level of dexterity that rivals a bandit
|Andante
|Make your way to the left side of the caverns in the Hall of the Great Statue and open a chest.
|Plagued Lights
|Summon a Gondolier’s Oar and conjure multiple Malanno orbs that relentlessly chase enemies.
|Allegro
|Left of the Hall of the Great Statue knot, behind the locked gate.You can jump down here.
|Mystic Lights
|Summon a Magister’s Staff and conjure multiple Gratia orbs that relentlessly chase enemies.
|Allegro
|To the right of the Hall of the Great Statue Knot, down a corridor past the ladder.
|Taranta
|Summon a massive hammer and swing it like a pinwheel damaging anyone you come into contact with.
|Andante
|Defeat the Breach Defender in Veltha’s Temple after the Simulacra of Veltha boss.
|Iron Impact
|Summon a massive hammer and perform a short sequence of devastating attacks.
|Allegro
|Defeat the Breach Defender in Veltha’s Temple after the Simulacra of Veltha boss.
|Grit of the Hunt
|Summon a bow and shoot powerful arrows made of Gratia in quick succession
|Andante
|Defeat Veltha, Goddess of Strife
|Impaling Arrow
|Summon a bow and shoot a single arrow made of highly concentrated Gratia that knocks most enemies backwards.
|Vivace
|Defeat Veltha, Goddess of Strife
|Deadly Lights
|Summon Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and conjure multiple Vis orbs that relentlessly chase enemies
|Allegro
|Second floor of the ruins to the right of the chamber with the Sunken Colossus
|Wave of Adore
|Summon an Ardore Polearm and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a powerful shockwave.
|Adagio
|The reward for defeating the Vis Spaventa Gatekeeper in the Falesia Magna region
|
|Deadly Conquest
|Conjure an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Vis and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that travels forward.
|Allegro
|Reward for defeating the Vis Spaventa Gatekeeper in the Falesia Magna region
|Jaws of the Chimera
|Summon an Ardore projection of Giangurgolo’s indomitable spirit that viciously bites nearby targets.
|Grave
|Defeat Giangurgolo in the Colosseum in Falesia Magna
|Mystic Conquest
|Conjure an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that travels forward.
|Allegro
|Reward for defeating the Gratia Spaventa Gatekeeper on the path opposite the Colosseum
|Fatuo Conquest
|Conjure an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that travels forward.
|Allegro
|Defeat the fourth Spavento Gatekeeper outside the Tower
|Sharp Cross
|Summon an ethereal greatsword made of Ardore and perform two Gratia slashes that travel in a straight line.
|Andante
|Awarded for earning the Gatekeeper’s Role after completing Custode’s quest next to the Colosseum
|Solar Barrage
|Summon the formidable weapon of the Meridian Captain to fire a barrage of shots imbued with Gratia. This Mask Line does not lose its charge upon initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guise of Spaventa.
|Lento
|In a chest in Veltha’s Repose, opposite the big wooden doors
|Paroncina
|Summon an Ardore Polearm imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a chain of attacks.
|Presto
|Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 40,000 Memoria
|Icarian Fall
|Remember the epic fight with Capitan Spaventa and perform a heroic jump that deals massive Ardore and Physical
|Allegro
|Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 40,000 Memoria
|Explosive Lunge
|Remember the epic fight with Capitan Spaventa and perform a heroic lunge that deals massive Ardore and Physical
|Adagio
|Purchase from Mecante in the Theater of Masks for 40,000 Memoria
|Astral Rain
|Summon a multitude of Cosmic Orbs made of Gratia that relentlessly chase enemies.
|Adagio
|Summon Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Vis element.
|
|Thyrus’ Hiss
|Summons a Gondolier’s Oar and shoots a Malanno orb straight ahead
|Presto
|In a chest after entering Litumnia
|Plagued Breath
|Concentrate the power of Malanno in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.
|Andante
|Reward for defeating the Malanno Gran Paguro, Coastal Horror near the start of Litumnia
|Celestial Breath
|Concentrate the power of Gratia in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.
|Andante
|Reward for defeating the Gratia Gran Paguro, Coastal Horror in the Mines of Gratia
|Summon Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and performa violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Vis element.
|Summon Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Vis element.
|Defeat the Master Gondolier in the Mines of Gratia
|Spilled Chalice
|Summons Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and shoots a Vis orb straight ahead.
|Presto
|To the left of the Glassblower District Knot inside a chest
|Plagued Wave
|Summon a Gondolier’s Oar and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Malanno element
|Adagio
|To the left of the Clocktower Knot, across the water in a chest. Can only be accessed through Red Glyph.
|Ray of Ardrore
|Concentrate the power of Ardore in your hand and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.
|Lento
|Defeat Astrarium Ascendant in the Astrology Entrance
|Wishing Star
|Summon a Magister’s Orb and shoot a Gratia Orb straight ahead
|Presto
|TBD
|Astral Blaze
|Release a Shockwave Infused with Gratio damaging anyone it comes into contact with.
|Adagio
|Buy from Mecante for -1 Memoria (Glitched)
|Celestial Ray
|Concentrate the power of Gratia in your hand and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path.
|Lento
|Defeat the Astrarium Ascendant to the left of the Engineer’s Guild in Litumnia near the Waterwheel
|Vitreous Stride
|Summon a polearm and perform a short sequence of attacks that deals Ardore damage.
|Allegro
|In a chest to the left of where you fight Moretta in the Glassblowers district
|Venomous Thorns
|Briefly acquire the sharp instinct of Moretta to shoot multiple projectiles imbued with Malanno.
|Andante
|Defeat Moretta a third time
|De’Avari e de’Scienzia
|Recall your duel with the Rulers of Litumnia and conjure a pillar of energy that deals massive Ardore damage. This Mask Line does not lose charge when initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guise of the Rulers.
|Lento
|Defeat the Melted Ruler at the end of Litumnia
|Master of Creation
|Envelop yourself in a twisted form of Ardore briefly, vastly extending the effectiveness of most of your attacks. This Mask Line does not lose charge when initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guise of Arleccino.
|Allegro
|Defeat Arleccino
|Song of Change
|TBD
|TBD
|Defeat Pucinella in the Alternate Ending
That covers every single Mask Line available in Enotria: The Last Song along with their locations, effects, and charging speeds. For more guides, check out our full list of all bosses, and all the best early-game weapons.
Published: Sep 18, 2024