Enotria: The Last Song has a whopping 120 weapons in total for you to experiment and master. However, some weapons will stand above others in terms of usefulness, especially considering the elemental system in the game. Today, we’re going to look at the five best early game weapons in Enotria: The Last Song and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

Five Best Early Game Weapons in Enotria: The Last Song

These early-game weapons will give you an all-rounder set of equipment that covers all four elements, allowing you to face any boss or tough enemy with a powerful weapon to counter their element. We’ve focused on weapons available in the first location, Quinta. These are weapons we beat the game with, so you don’t need to look further than this list.

A little tip for using all of these weapons, a light attack followed by a heavy attack makes the heavy attack come faster. If you’re using the infusion-based weapons on this list, try to use them with the above-mentioned combo.

Black Cat’s Tail

How to Get: Can be found after descending the ladder next to the Lower Commons resting spot and making your way across to the other side of the mountain. Complete the challenge here to get the Black Cat’s Tail from a chest.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Black Cat’s tail is a Saber. While it’s not the most powerful relative to some of the other weapons on this list, there are very few other Malanno weapons with an infusion effect. This weapon requires you to have 21 in Bruiser and 21 in Trickster, so it might take a bit before you can use it. However, it’s from the fastest weapon class of Sabers and its heavy attack is two spinning slashes infused with Malanno, which makes it very responsive to use. The Black Cat’s Tail is the best early-game Malanno weapon in Enotria: The Last Song.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Penance Bearer

How to Get: Defeat the female priests in the Monastery of Maja till they drop this weapon.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Penance Bearer is a Morningstar weapon that is interesting because it’s the only non-elite weapon on this list. It achieves this status by being the best early game Gratia weapon while requiring very low investments to level. Furthermore, its heavy attack is infused with Gratia and it has an A in scaling with Elemental Power. Putting some points into the Elementalist skill and spamming heavy attacks allow you to constantly proc the Gratia explosion on enemies weak to this element. It’s a brute force solution without sacrificing speed.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Martyr’s Blade

How to Get: Acquired by exploring the Old Ruler’s Crypt area and opening a chest on the first floor.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Martyr’s Blade is your average longsword, but it comes with a special Fatuo infusion. This will be the second infused weapon you find and is the easiest early-game Fatuo option. You’ll need this for all the Vis-aligned enemies coming up ahead in Quinta. While its damage numbers aren’t ridiculous, it’s fast, responsive, and will get the job done if you want to play with a hit-and-parry playstyle.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Red Hot Skewer

How to Get: Defeat the Elite Soldier in the Red Challenge portal next to the Old Ruler’s Crypt resting spot.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Red Hot Skewer Polearm is the best Fatuo weapon in Enotria: The Last Song. Acquiring is no small feat early-game and you’ll have to bring in your best parry game. However, it’s totally worth it. It has extremely high damage scaling with an A with attack power. Furthermore, the heavy attack is a 360-degree double swing that is capable of stunning most enemies without requiring a very heavy wind-up. Add to that the Fatuo infusion on the heavy attack combined with the extremely high damage and this weapon is a fearsome tool. The Red Hot Skewer is the best early-game weapon in Enotria: The Last Song.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Gluttonous Fork

How to Get: Defeat Zanni, The First Mask at the top of Quinta in the School of Zanni.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you defeat Zanni, you get the Gluttonous Fork. Similar to the Red Hot Skewer, this polearm shares the exact same moveset. So if you felt comfortable with the damage output and responsiveness of the Red Hot Skewer, you’ll feel right at home with this Vis-aligned version of the same weapon. While the scaling on the Gluttonous Fork isn’t as high as the Red-Hot Skewer, its Status Power is much stronger and the Unravel damage is some of the best in the game. If you’re looking for the best Vis early-game weapon, start using the Gluttonous Fork.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Beating Zanni is where the early-game starts coming to an end and these weapons complete your arsenal of the best early-game weapons in Enotria: The Last Song for each element. While you’re here, check out our list of all bosses and how to beat them, and don’t miss any Armonia Expansion Locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy