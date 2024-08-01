Enigmatis the Mists of Ravenwood Walkthrough

Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood is a beautifully crafted and intriguing adventure full of plot twists and mystery! You will follow the demonic preacher to seek out answers to the secrets hidden in Ravenwood Park. Find the full walkthrough of Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood right here.

Throughout Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood, there are over 50 beautifully hand-drawn scenes to explore. As you explore the surprising detective story you will find the occasional tricky puzzle and some hidden clues. Use your map to get quickly from one area to another, and the evidence board to sort your clues. If you find yourself stuck, we have every answer you need.

The Camper in the Park

Pick up the flare from the ground;

Go left;

Pick up the picture and license from the right;

Pick up the keys from the ground;

Go back;

Open the camper with the keys;

Go inside;

Take the picture from the right;

Shift the suitcase and get to the cabinet;

Open the cabinet and talk to the girl;

Pick up the fishing rod from by the bed;

Use the fishing rod to get the first aid kit key from behind the cabinet;

Go back;

Click on the tree stump at the back to start the hidden object puzzle.

Hidden Object Puzzle 1

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle: Use the screwdriver on the hairdryer; Place the screw in the mouse and use the screwdriver to tighten; Use the blue key on the mouse; Use the mouse to distract the badger; Open the picture book to get the key; Put the battery in the hairdyrer; Use the key to unlock the blue and orange box; Use the scissors and dryer on the pink shirt; Place the needle in the thread in the box; Use the needle and thread to fix the paw onto the bear; Put the pink shirt and butterfly bow on the bear.



Use the first aid kit key to open the first aid box;

Take the bandage and hydrogen peroxide;

Go back to the camper;

Talk to the girl and give her the bear;

Put the hydrogen peroxide and bandage on her arm;

Look at the alarm clock by the tree;

Check out the mysterious shadow;

Walk through the Park Gate into the park;

Talk to the man, Mr. Whitmarsh;

Take the map;

Go to the Ticket Booth;

Talk to the vendor;

Take the Redwood Gondola Ticket;

Head to the Forest Path;

Check out the Snack Bar Door;

Take the pink butterfly pendant;

Head to the Museum Square.

Take the glass cutter from the box on the right;

Go back;

Use the glass cutter on the Snack Bar door;

Go inside;

Replace the handle on the cash register and turn it;

Take the token;

Move the bear rug;

Put the token in the trapdoor.

Raven Puzzle

Solve the raven puzzle: Manipulate the red handle first by turning it clockwise once around the square; Next, manipulate the green handle clockwise twice around its square; Move the red handle up to the raven; Move the green handle up to the raven.

Go to the basement;

Throw a flare into the dark;

Move the curtains;

Go to the side room;

Take the hatchet from the back wall;

Go to the cell door;

Pick up the lighter;

Talk to the prisoner;

Go to the basement;

Open the crate using the hatchet;

Take the charcoal and kerosene;

Head left;

Put the kerosene in the lamp;

Light it using the lighter;

Take the ladder from the left;

Move the drape from the evidence board;

Remove all the items;

Place your evidence into the circle;

Talk to the prisoner;

Take the metal claw and the sheet;

Head to the basement;

Place the ladder against the back wall;

Put the sheet over the symbols and use the charcoal to get a runic code;

Turn the winch and use the crowbar;

Go into the maze;

Use the winches to open the gates;

Find the symbols by pushing the protruding stones and removing moss with a scraper;

Make your way left, forward, forward, left and then right.

Hidden Object Puzzle 2

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle: Use the metal pole to dislodge a rock; Use the metal orb to smash a rock; Move weeds to discover pieces; Receive a chain and hook.

Remove the stone on the left wall and get a metallic relief piece;

Attach the chain and hook to the hanging chain to the right;

Put the threaded hook on the trapdoor in the floor and attach the chain;

Turn the winch;

Go down the hatch;

Move the sheets and move the metal claw out of the way.

The Shadows of Ravenwood

Collect the evidence and the wallet;

Take the metal claw;

Go to the cell door;

Put the relief piece on the door;

Take the lock part;

Talk to the prisoner;

Go down;

Place the metal claws in the hatch and turn them;

Go up the ladder and then head down;

Try to get the bag in the bushes;

Go down;

Talk to the ticket seller;

Move all items from the first aid kit and take the butterfly pendant;

Take the locket and the knife;

Open the kit with the knife;

Take the tape;

Open the bottle and put in the syringe;

Take the sleeping serum;

Pick up the twine from the right of the path;

Clean the owl statue on the left with the scraper;

Open it.

Owl Puzzle

Solve the owl puzzle as per the solution above;

Take the metal relief piece;

Look at the souvenir booth.

Hidden Object Puzzle 3

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle: Object interactions are color-coded in the image above.

Get the harmless bolt and extra evidence;

Enter the Snack Bar;

Place the twine, bolt, serum, and tape on the crossbow hanging on the wall;

This creates a crossbow with tranquilizer;

Go down;

Shoot the bear with the crossbow;

Place the memory card and batteries into the camera and close it up;

Watch the video and receive evidence;

Look at the evidence board;

Put the evidence about the corpses and the ticket seller in the big mystery circle;

Talk to the prisoner to the left of the board;

Place the metallic relief piece on the cell door;

Go to the museum square and onwards to the cliff;

Cut the rope with the knife and take it;

Go down and then walk upstairs;

Place the rope on the door and tie it to the statue;

Remove the wooden railing on the right with the hatchet;

Head into the museum;

Remove the lock part from the eagle with the knife;

Move items around in the case to the left and pick up the hacksaw and the lock part;

Remove the glass and two pieces of evidence from the back case, and remove the panel;

Begin the mini-game by adding the lock parts and the runic code;

Move the direction of the dial using the arrow buttons;

Use the number buttons to change the dial to the symbols of the code: X, 4, 7, Y, 3, X, 4, 4.

Take the evidence, the wooden eye, and electric cable.

Hidden Object Puzzle 4

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle: Put all feathers on the headdress (orange); Sharpen the razor on the block (red); Put the pieces back on the panflute (blue); Read the soil Ph by placing the reader into the pot of soil (purple); Light the candle with the matches and create a high temperature on the thermometer (lilac); Collect all other items (yellow).

You receive a magnet;

Head to the cliffs;

Use the hacksaw to cut the chain and place the magnet on it;

Use the magnet to take the lock pick;

Go to the forest path;

Place the wooden eye on the carving to begin the mini-game;

Rotate the wheel to move the balls to the corresponding holes, starting with yellow;

Take the metal relief piece;

Go to the museum;

Use the lock pick to pick the lock;

Go to the gondola station;

Take the electric cable from the left metal strut;

Look through the spyglass for evidence;

Take the electric cable;

Look at the evidence board;

Place the note with the dead body in the big mystery circle;

Place two items about Whitmarsh in the suspects circle;

Talk to the prisoner and take the raven emblem;

Put the metallic relief piece on the door;

Go to the gondola station;

Remove the glass with the hatchet and remove the panel;

Use the electric cables to begin the mini-game;

Connect the colored wires to the correct symbols to recreate the symbols shown on the images provided. These are random and can be different in every player’s game;

Push the lever;

Put the Redwood gondola ticket in the slot on the gondola;

Enter the gondola.

Ravenwood Valley

Head to the right;

Pick up the rag piece from the box;

Go down;

Wrap the rag piece around the glass on the wreck and use the glass to cut the net;

Go right;

Hang the net from the rocks on the right and climb;

Take the heavy rock;

Open the tackle box with the heavy rock.

Hidden Object Puzzle 5

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle: Use the snippers to cut free the fishing hook (blue); Use the lubricant spray on the fishing reel (green); Move to find objects behind (orange); Pick up all other items (yellow).

You receive the fishing reel;

Go down;

Get the wires on the wreck in the water;

Catch the self inflated vest with the fishing reel;

Break the planks with the heavy rock and tie them up with the wires;

Receive a gangway;

Go right;

Place the gangway across the gap;

Put the self inflated vest under the rock and inflate;

Climb out;

Check the notice board to the back and tear the posters ;

Open the compartment using the raven emblem;

Take the wooden fish, metal panel, and batteries;

Take the piece of railing from the bear statue and give him the wooden fish to begin the mini-games;

Move the pieces around until you can get the fish from the bottom; Bat – right, Cat – up, Snake – left, Owl – up, Fish – up, Eagle – left, Fish down and out; Snake – right, Owl – up, Bat – right, Fish – down, Bear – right, Eagle – up, Cat – left, Fish- down and out.

Receive the metallic relief piece;

Go to the Logging Camp;

Take the basket from the left;

Go to the locomotive display to the right;

Look at the locomotive;

Take the cork on the left;

Go down and to the Riverside;

Receive the evidence;

Take the rope and matches from the right.

Hidden Object Puzzle 6

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle;

Receive a water pump;

Go down;

Put the cork in the basin to the left;

Place the water pump and fill the basin;

Take the walnut;

Give the walnut to the squirrel on the right;

Take the hairclip;

Go down;

Use the piece of railing to open the well;

Go in;

Check your evidence board;

Put the batteries in the camera;

Put the camera in the Simsons’ Whereabouts circle;

Put the hairclip and other evidence about the mystery man in the Becky circle;

Place the metallic relief piece on the cell door;

Head back to the locomotive display and in the cabin.

Hidden Object Puzzle 7

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle;

Receive a crane key;

Head to the Riverside;

Use the key to open the hatch in the structure to the right;

Take the chisel and valve;

Go down twice;

Open the locker using the chisel;

Move the coat and take the hose, kindling and allen key;

Go to the locomotive display again;

Place the valve in the locomotive and turn it;

Place coal in the basket and take it;

Release the carriage using the allen key;

Go back to the riverside;

Place coal, kindling and matches in the hatch;

Use the rubber hose on the valve;

Push the pump at the top and pull the lever at the bottom;

Enter the cabin to begin the mini-game;

Move the levers (numbered 1-4 from left to right) in order to release the logs: 3, 2, 1, 4 3, 2, 1 3, 2, 1, 4 4 3, 2, 1 3, 2, 1, 4

Cross the river;

Take the paperclip from the flier on the windowsill;

Look at the path to the back;

Take the thin nail from the post to the right;

Go back and use the clip and nail to pick the lock on the hut door;

Go inside.

Unexpected Meeting

Move the blanket to the right and pick up evidence;

Open the trapdoor in the floor;

Talk to Becky;

Open the book and take the coin and metallic relief piece;

Look at the man’s leg;

Talk to Becky again;

Take her ribbons.

Hidden Object Puzzle 8

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle;

Receive nail remover;

Go down;

Remove the board with the nail remover;

Open the door and get the thick gloves;

Head into the hut;

Pick up the screwdriver using the thick gloves;

Go down three times;

Pull the handle on the post;

Place the coin in the drawer and push the button;

Take the token;

Go right;

Open the first aid kit box using the screwdriver;

Take the bandage;

Go into the exhibition hut.

Hidden Object Puzzle 9

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle;

Receive a wood saw;

Go across the river;

Place the token on the box to the right;

Take the soap and put it in the water;

Wash the dirty bandage to receive a wet bandage;

Use the saw to cut the plank;

Go into the hut;

Dry the wet bandage on the stove top;

Put the clean bandage, wooden planks, and ribbons on the man’s leg.

Hidden Object Puzzle 10

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle;

Receive the crutch;

Give the crutch to the man;

Go down.

The Chase

Talk to the man and take the metal plate and evidence;

Go down three times and head down the well;

Place the two metal panels on the door to begin the mini-game;

Use the knobs to turn the panels (numbered 1 – 4 from top to bottom) until they are by the matching symbol; 1, 2, 4, 4, 3, 3, 4, 4, 4;

Go through the door;

Follow the tree roots through the maze;

Head left, right, right, left, and right to the Underground Dome;

Pick up the steel bar to the right;

Look through the cell door to get evidence;

Remove the brick using the steel bar;

Look at your evidence board;

Place the evidence of Becky’s parents in the circle;

Place the metallic relief piece on the cell door;

Go back to the Underground Dome;

Place the brick in the trap door at the top and push;

Go to the Top Station;

Remove the rocks on the left;

Take the fuse;

Open the panel to the back;

Take the glowstick;

Head to the bridge;

Talk to the ticket seller;

Try to remove something from the car.

Hidden Object Puzzle 11

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle: Place the fossil in the second small figure; Dip the cloth in the water; Clean the mirror with the wet cloth; Move the right statue to shine the mirror on the object; Move the plant to the left to find twig and statue piece underneath; Dip the twig in sticky sap; Use the sticky twig to grab the cog from the drain; Place the cog in the second statue; Take the hammer and statue head from the drain; Give the hammer to the third statue; Place the head on the fallen statue; Give it the mirror; Place it in its plinth.

Receive the metal ring plate;

Head to the mansion;

Take the leather strap from the gate.

Hidden Object Puzzle 12

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle;

Receive the grasper;

Head to the tree;

Take the knife blade from the left of the door in the tree;

Take the lens from up on the right;

Go down three times;

Open the window using the leather strap;

Take the fuse and bolt cutter with the grasper;

Use the bolt cutter to cut the cable;

Tie it to the end of the pole;

Remove broken fuses and put them in the box;

Pull the handle;

Take the steel cable piece;

Go ahead;

Place the steel cable on the car;

Tie the end to the stump;

Pull the lever;

Take the crackers and the wooden fang from the wreck to the right;

Open the compartment with the knife blade;

Take the aerosol spray;

Head to the mansion;

Attempt to take the metal ring plate and throw the glowstick into the hole;

Give the racoon some crackers;

Take the candle and metal ring plate;

Place the wooden fang on the wolf;

Click the wolf to begin the mini-game.

Symbol Disc Mini Puzzle

Solve the mini-game by rotating the discs until the symbols look like the above image and you receive the metallic relief piece; Our solution: C2, B2 but yours may differ;

Go to the viewing platform by the tree;

Place the candle in the lantern and light it with the lens;

Receive lit candle;

Put lit candle by the roots and use the spray;

Take the metal ring plate;

Go back three times;

Place the metal ring plates on to activate the mini-game; Move the rings until the image lines up in the center;

Head to the side tunnel;

Take the mirror piece from the right.

Hidden Object Puzzle 13

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle;

Receive the raven head;

Place the raven head on the raven;

Take the archway lock part;

Look through the gate;

Place the mirror through the bars;

Put the archway lock part on the mirror;

Turn the lock;

Head to the mansion grounds.

Raven’s Nest

Go forward;

Remove the roots from the hatch;

Take the rubber glove;

Remove the cable using the rubber glove;

Take the wing handle and the reaper statue;

Put the wing handle on the hatch and open it.

Hidden Puzzle 14

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle;

Receive the reaper statue;

Place the mini statues on the pedestal to the left to activate the mini-game.

Mini Statue Mini-Game

Image Source: Artifex Mundi via Twinfinite

Receive the blood drop emblem;

Place the emblem on the fountain;

Take the wooden feather;

Take the metal rod;

Deactivate the fountain using the cable;

Go into the cave;

Get the new evidence;

Take the wooden feather;

Take the evidence and the metal rod;

Open the bag and take the initials;

Check your evidence board;

Place the evidence about cars and the illusion scheme in the Dozen Murders circle;

Place the initials on the wallet and take the new evidence;

Put this evidence along with the locket and the watchman evidence in the ticket seller circle;

Receive the ticket seller memento;

Talk to the prisoner and take the disc relief piece;

Put the metal relief piece on the cell;

Talk to the prisoner;

Head to the bridge at Top Station;

Give the memento to the ticket seller;

Take the van keys;

Head to the mansion grounds;

Place the wooden feathers on the raven for a mini-game;

Use the arrows to move the drops of blood to the heart;

Take the metal relief piece;

Go to the cave;

Open the compartment in the van using the keys;

Take the car jack;

Open the camper van door using the jack;

Enter;

Pick up the bag of flour;

Open the box with the blue butterfly pendant and the pink butterfly pendant;

Move the pictures;

Take the diamond ring and th scissors;

Cut the mesh using the scissors;

Take the carbon dioxide extinguisher;

Go down twice.

Hidden Object Puzzle 15

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle;

Receive the stone circle;

Go to the cave;

Put the stone circle and bag of flour on the stone block to begin mini-game;

Wipe off excess flour;

Solve the mini-game by rotating discs until all symbols are in the order shown below.

Stone Circle Mini-Game

Receive the metal relief piece and disc relief piece;

Go down three times.

Hidden Object Puzzle 15

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle;

Receive the disc pieces;

Go forward;

Place the disc relief pieces on the lock;

Use the carbon dioxide extinguisher and metal rod on the branches;

Push the lock;

Enter the Mansion;

Take the ruby eye from the desk above;

Put the ruby eye on the cane in the center of the room;

Take the cane blade;

Cut the roots around Becky’s hands and feet using the cane blade;

Talk to Becky.

Unravelled Mystery

Speak to Becky and direct her to: Sword Chest x 2 Cabinet Chest x 2 Sword

Take the sword and cut the roots;

Talk to Becky.

Hidden Object Puzzle 17

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenhood hidden object puzzle;

Receive the screwcork;

Open the drawer with a corkscrew;

Take the key;

Open the study with key;

Go to Upper Room;

Cut the glass box using the diamond ring;

Take the acid;

Pick up the evidence;

Pick up the tongs;

Take the evidence and the metal relief piece;

Open the book and read the note;

Pour acid over the crystal;

Take the bull emblem using the tongs;

Remove the books and take the sheep emblem;

Go down;

Place the animal emblems on the picture on the desk to the upper right;

Take the safe part, evidence x2, perforated page, and UV bulb;

Go to your evidence board;

Place the evidence about the raven and the life transfer in the motive circle;

Go to the cell door;

Put the three metal relief piece on the door;

Speak to the prisoner;

Head to the Upper Room in the mansion;

Place the UV bulb in the flashlight;

Use the UV flashlight on the notice board to find all the hidden symbols;

Receive the torn piece;

Arrange the torn pieces on the pin board to discover the safe code: 47306;

Travel to the viewing platform by the tree;

Place the perforated page on the sign board;

Look through the telescope;

Find the rock formations as it shows you on the sign (below).

Rock Formation Solution

Take the rune sequence;

Go to the mansion.

Hidden Object Puzzle 18

Solve the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood hidden object puzzle;

Receive the safe part;

Go forward;

Place the safe parts and the safe combination on the safe to begin the mini-game; Enter the code: R4, L7, L3, R0, L6;

Turn the handle and take the evidence;

Take the two metal relief pieces and the heart emblem;

Go to the tree door;

Place the heart emblem on the door;

Enter the code shown on the rune sequence;

Enter the tree;

Pull the small branch to the left to begin the mini-game.

Story Mini-Game

Solve the story mini-game by moving pieces from one section to another to complete the story; Move the lit torch in the 1st to light up the 4th panel; Move the blue window symbols in 2nd panel to the 1st panel; Move the cog revealed in 1st to the 4th; Give the sword revealed in 4th to the angel in 2nd; Give the dagger dropped in 2nd to the figure in 3rd; Use the key revealed in 3rd to unlock the door in 2nd; Put the cog dropped in 2nd in the 4th panel; Put the ruby revealed in 4th in the box in 1st; Give the spear revealed in 1st to the figure in 3rd; Give the sword revealed in 3rd to the figure in 4th; Take the metal relief piece.

Go to the cell door;

Put the metal relief pieces there;

Open your evidence board;

Put your evidence about the dagger and the police report in the Defeat the Reapers circle;

Go to the Hut at the Shacks;

Talk to the man and take the dagger;

Go to the tree;

Use the dagger to stab the raven;

Go into the tree;

Go forward;

Look at Becky’s parents to start the mini-game.

Roots Mini-Puzzle

Solve the mini-game by carefully pulling away the branches in the order shown above;

Go down;

Head through the window;

Remove the roots and go forward;

Cut the root with the dagger;

Go forward;

Stab the heart with the dagger.

That brings an end to our walkthrough. You have completed the Enigmatis: The Mists of Ravenwood! If you liked that puzzle game, why not check out Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side!

