Once you’ve unlocked the bed (available at dynasty level 13), you can begin breeding. It’s crucial to consistently reproduce your subjects as you expand, ensuring a sufficient workforce for your increasing number of stations and enhancing the gene pool with superior traits. However, knowing how to breed the perfect offspring is tricky. Luckily, we’ve compiled an Elder Scrolls Castles breeding guide that explains everything you need to know about breeding.

Recommended Videos

How to Breed Legendary Subjects in Elder Scrolls Castles

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Couples can only produce one baby every 24 hours, so it’s beneficial to establish a regular breeding schedule to optimize this feature. A baby will turn into an adult after 7 in-game days (each day is a year). Unfortunately, breeding is RNG-heavy, meaning you can do everything right and have unfavorable results. Still, you can take some critical steps to significantly increase the likelihood of producing higher-rarity offspring when breeding.

Characters with Rare, Epic or Legendary rarity are highly likely to produce offspring of a higher rarity. Moreover, when parents have matching traits, there is a strong chance of passing those traits to their offspring, although it is not guaranteed! For instance, two parents I paired together had mighty and headstrong traits, but the baby was born with only the melodramatic trait. Still, it is essential to continue breeding until you get the perfect baby.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

A few other significant facts about breeding are that a subject must be between 16 and 64 to breed. You can still assign them to a bed, but they will refuse to breed. In addition, you can breed the same gender together, both male and female, so don’t forget that you can breed two subjects of the same gender if they can make powerful offspring. Finally, two subjects don’t have to be married to produce offspring, but be careful when pairing them with other subjects as that will cause unnecessary drama.

The last important piece of information to remember as you progress through the game is that there is a population cap of 200. When you hit this cap, your subjects will refuse to breed, and the only way to add new subjects is by opening packs. Once you bring your population down to 199, then a couple will breed. So be sure to banish any of those pesky subjects so you can keep making better ones!

Now that you’ve used our Elder Scrolls Castles breeding guide, you’ll be on your way to breeding legendary subjects for the perfect dynasty! Check out our Elder Scrolls Castles hub for more helpful guides on managing your subjects!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy