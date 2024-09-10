Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Breeding in Elder Scrolls Castles
Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Elder Scrolls Castles Breeding Guide

Here's an Elder Scrolls Castles breeding guide that explains everything you need to know about breeding.
Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 05:04 pm

Once you’ve unlocked the bed (available at dynasty level 13), you can begin breeding. It’s crucial to consistently reproduce your subjects as you expand, ensuring a sufficient workforce for your increasing number of stations and enhancing the gene pool with superior traits. However, knowing how to breed the perfect offspring is tricky. Luckily, we’ve compiled an Elder Scrolls Castles breeding guide that explains everything you need to know about breeding.

Recommended Videos

How to Breed Legendary Subjects in Elder Scrolls Castles

Unlocking the bed at dynasty level 13 to breed subjects in Elder Scrolls Castles
Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Couples can only produce one baby every 24 hours, so it’s beneficial to establish a regular breeding schedule to optimize this feature. A baby will turn into an adult after 7 in-game days (each day is a year). Unfortunately, breeding is RNG-heavy, meaning you can do everything right and have unfavorable results. Still, you can take some critical steps to significantly increase the likelihood of producing higher-rarity offspring when breeding.

Characters with Rare, Epic or Legendary rarity are highly likely to produce offspring of a higher rarity. Moreover, when parents have matching traits, there is a strong chance of passing those traits to their offspring, although it is not guaranteed! For instance, two parents I paired together had mighty and headstrong traits, but the baby was born with only the melodramatic trait. Still, it is essential to continue breeding until you get the perfect baby.

Assigning subjects to the bed so they can breed in Elder Scrolls Castles.
Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

A few other significant facts about breeding are that a subject must be between 16 and 64 to breed. You can still assign them to a bed, but they will refuse to breed. In addition, you can breed the same gender together, both male and female, so don’t forget that you can breed two subjects of the same gender if they can make powerful offspring. Finally, two subjects don’t have to be married to produce offspring, but be careful when pairing them with other subjects as that will cause unnecessary drama.

The last important piece of information to remember as you progress through the game is that there is a population cap of 200. When you hit this cap, your subjects will refuse to breed, and the only way to add new subjects is by opening packs. Once you bring your population down to 199, then a couple will breed. So be sure to banish any of those pesky subjects so you can keep making better ones!  

Now that you’ve used our Elder Scrolls Castles breeding guide, you’ll be on your way to breeding legendary subjects for the perfect dynasty! Check out our Elder Scrolls Castles hub for more helpful guides on managing your subjects!

Post Tag:
Bethesda Game Studios
Elder Scrolls Castles Guides
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell is a part-time staff Writer at Twinfinite and has written for over two years in the game journalism industry. In his previous roles, Matthew primarily covered Manga, like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and asymmetrical horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play goalie in rec ice hockey, spoil his dog Nux, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.
Link to Twinfinite