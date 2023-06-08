Image Source: Roblox

Owning a pet cat or dog is fine and all, but let’s be honest: owning your own pet dragon is where it’s at. In Dragon Ball Goku Group’s latest action title, not only do you get to raise your own pet winged serpent, but you’ll also battle waves of increasingly tougher monsters as you climb the tower to victory. But if you’re extra savvy and on the hunt for all the Dragon Warrior Simulator codes in Roblox to help give you the edge, here’s everything you need to know. Let’s go!

All Valid Codes in Dragon Warrior Simulator

These are all the working, active codes that you can use to redeem freebies in-game:

WELCOME – 10 Coins

– 10 Coins THUMB500 – 500 Diamonds

– 500 Diamonds THUMB1000 – 500 Diamonds

For those unaware, Coins can be used to purchase new eggs and Diamonds come in handy for upgrading your weapons. Score!

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no inactive codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Warrior Simulator

Luckily, redeeming codes in-game is really straightforward. If you’re not sure how, simply follow these steps:

Boot up Dragon Warrior Simulator on Roblox.

Tap on the ‘Ticket’ icon in the top-left of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

In the text box, simply copy and paste a code from the list above.

Hit ‘Confirm’ and the items or boosts will be added to your account. You’re welcome!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And with that, we conclude our guide on all the Dragon Warrior Simulator codes in Roblox. For more, here’s what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends and the latest codes for Project Slayers. Otherwise, why not browse our further coverage down below before you go.

