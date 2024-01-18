Do Items Rot in Palworld? Answered

Palworld has proven to be an addictingly fun and delightfully vibrant game with no shortage of things to keep your character busy surviving on the mysterious isle of Palpagos.

As you go about venturing in the wilds for new Pals and building your very first base of operations, there are actually quite a lot of things to keep in mind while staying active each day.

One that is included in the Survival Guide but still easily overlooked is Item Rot. It’s something that can easily trip you up if you intend on hoarding perishable resources in particular. If you’re finding yourself a bit confused on the topic, we’ve got you covered. Here is our handy guide that answers the question – do items rot in Palworld?

Which Items Rot in Palworld & How Best to Handle It

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As you may initially find out in the Survival Guide (accessible from the Main Menu or in-game), Item Rot is very much a thing to contend with in Palworld, given that it’s inherently a day-to-day survival game. This particular condition pertains to any and all perishable food items you obtain, whether they’re raw, scavenged items from the wilds, or dishes cooked over the fire.

When you go to your Inventory menu, if you have food items stored in there, you’ll notice that they’ll have a ticking timer noted on the bottom left corner of their icon. This depicts how long that particular food will last while not in proper storage.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Different foods will have different rot timers attached, though they all tick down at the same pace. While they don’t seem to last very long, it can be easy to underestimate how much food your character and your Pals will go through on a daily basis, especially if your Pals are working consistently at base and participating in numerous battles with you out in the wild.

Nonetheless, if you have quite a bit of food on hand at any given time, being attentive to those timers is still important. If the timer runs out, that particular stack of food items will become inedible and vanish from your Inventory forever.

The most practical solution to this is by crafting at least one Refrigerator storage for your base. These will keep your food safe and cool rather than at room temperature, diminishing those pesky timers. Granted, you will have to reach Tier 38 on the Technology Point menu in order to unlock the Refrigerator, so it will take some legit grinding effort.

That concludes our guide that answers the question – do items rot in Palworld? We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you find Item Rot easy or difficult to deal with in the game? Do you wish it wasn’t a thing?

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld as Early Access continues, such as our list of the best starting Pals in the game.