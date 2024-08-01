Celestial Ascension Trello Link (August 2024)

Sometimes, getting access to a new realm populated with fantastical beings and otherworldly lands to explore can be a bit overwhelming. That’s why you might want the Celestial Ascension Trello link, to access the board that contains all the information you need about this unique Roblox experience. Keep reading to find out how to access it!

Celestial Ascension Trello Link

Click here for the Celestial Ascension Trello. This was last confirmed as working on August 1, 2024.

Luckily, this Trello board is accessible without the need to create an account. You are free to browse it and access it, of course without permission to modify any of the information. If you don’t have one, creating a Trello account will let you add this board to your favorites, but you can also bookmark it, in case you need it.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is On The Celestial Ascension Trello Board?

First of all, the board gives you some basic information such as the game’s main mechanics and the controls, which are definitely useful if you are just starting out. More importantly, we get a list of all the different realms in Celestial Ascension with information on all the features that you can unlock in each one.

Then we get information on where many of the NPCs are located, such as the Dagahra (Nature Dragons) and the Demon Captain. Each location gets a specific card with different subcards inside, detailing which enemy and NPC you can find. It also describes what the drops and stats of the characters are. Then we get a list of zones that we can visit, detailing which ones are safe for you to rest in.

There are, then, different boards for weapons and alchemy items that you can use to create potions and items. This includes Realmswift Pill Tier 1, with detailed recipes and what the item’s effects are. Finally, we get information on single NPCs and races as well. It is worth noting that there many cards are still being written and under construction, such as Sect Info and Cosmetics. It’s therefore a good idea to check back with the board often.

That’s all we have for you on the Celestial Ascension Trello link. If you are interested in more Roblox experiences, we have the Legacy Piece Trello link as well as the Type Soul Trello link to check out. We’ve also got Sword of Convallaria codes for the new gacha game.

