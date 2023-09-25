Can You Turn Off Shared Stash in Baldur’s Gate 3? Explained

In the third patch for Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian added a feature called Shared Stash that makes it so that when you swap out a companion in camp, you get certain items from their inventory so you don’t have to take it manually. However, the side effect of this is that there is no way to stop yourself from becoming encumbered when you gain their items, sleaving many to ask the question: Is there any way to turn off Shared Stash in Baldur’s Gate 3?

BG3 Shared Stash: Can You Turn it Off?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, there is no way to disable the Shared Stash feature in Baldur’s Gate 3. There is only the button to Accept after it’s happened, but there is no way to cancel it out and or an option in the settings that deactivates it.

However, Shared Stash can be useful if you work with it, because you can use the feature to consolidate your most valuable or needed items. Rather than having keys and alchemy bags scattered amongst your party members, you can take them and put them in your camp storage to have it all in one place.

Regardless, this is a feature that could be changed in a future patch or update, because the general consensus from players is not positive. A quick button in the settings or a “Decline” button when the popup appears would make it much easier to avoid becoming over-encumbered from taking your allies’ things.

For now though, that’s all there is to know regarding whether you can turn off Shared Stash in BG3. If any changes are made in the future via an update from Larian Studios, we’ll update this post to make sure it’s accurate. If you’re interested in more changes from the new patch, be sure to check out some of our other BG3 guides like how to change your character’s appearance.