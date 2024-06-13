Las Noches is a pivotal location within the anime Bleach. This fortress deep within Hueco Mundo serves as the home base for a rebel faction of Soul Society agents, and Type Soul players have been eager to explore Las Noches for themselves. Can you get to Las Noches in Type Soul?

Is There a Way to Get to Las Noches?

The short answer is no. There’s currently no way to access Las Noches within Type Soul.

Part of the confusion seems to come from a series of YouTube videos, none of which seem to offer any direct information on how to access the area. One seems to suggest that the Arrancar class spawns in this area, and that you can access the area in other classes by exploiting a glitch, namely exiting the game as an Arrancar and immediately loading in on an alternate save slot.

Image Source: Roblox

One video does go into a tad more detail on what to do in the area, but tellingly this one also doesn’t explain how to reach the area. Notably, this video is ten months old at the time of writing, refers to Las Noches as a “Forgotten Area”. The video also claims that this is a game populated by low-level players.

Most tellingly, neither the game’s Trello or its official Wiki list Las Noches as a location.

In short, it appears that Las Noches’ appearance in Type Soul is a so-called Urban Legend of Zelda. A small number of Type Soul players are seemingly turning the appearance of Las Noches into a meme.

However, that isn’t to say that Las Noches will never appear in the game. It’s possible that a future update will introduce this beloved area of the franchise to the game.

For more information on what you can find and do in Type Soul, check out the game’s Trello board. Want to complain about being hoodwinked by false promises about fake locations? Check out the Type Soul Discord channel.

