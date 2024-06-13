how to get to Rukon district in type soul - characters from type soul with the game's logo
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Can You Get to Las Noches in Type Soul?

Buenos Noches?
Image of Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 10:46 am

Las Noches is a pivotal location within the anime Bleach. This fortress deep within Hueco Mundo serves as the home base for a rebel faction of Soul Society agents, and Type Soul players have been eager to explore Las Noches for themselves. Can you get to Las Noches in Type Soul?

Recommended Videos

Is There a Way to Get to Las Noches?

The short answer is no. There’s currently no way to access Las Noches within Type Soul.

Part of the confusion seems to come from a series of YouTube videos, none of which seem to offer any direct information on how to access the area. One seems to suggest that the Arrancar class spawns in this area, and that you can access the area in other classes by exploiting a glitch, namely exiting the game as an Arrancar and immediately loading in on an alternate save slot.

Type Soul Hollow standing in Hueco Mundo
Image Source: Roblox

One video does go into a tad more detail on what to do in the area, but tellingly this one also doesn’t explain how to reach the area. Notably, this video is ten months old at the time of writing, refers to Las Noches as a “Forgotten Area”. The video also claims that this is a game populated by low-level players.

Most tellingly, neither the game’s Trello or its official Wiki list Las Noches as a location.

In short, it appears that Las Noches’ appearance in Type Soul is a so-called Urban Legend of Zelda. A small number of Type Soul players are seemingly turning the appearance of Las Noches into a meme.

However, that isn’t to say that Las Noches will never appear in the game. It’s possible that a future update will introduce this beloved area of the franchise to the game.

For more information on what you can find and do in Type Soul, check out the game’s Trello board. Want to complain about being hoodwinked by false promises about fake locations? Check out the Type Soul Discord channel.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article How to Fix the Memory of the Witness Reward Glitch in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Episode Echoes promotional art with three characters stepping out of portal
Destiny 2 Episode Echoes promotional art with three characters stepping out of portal
Destiny 2 Episode Echoes promotional art with three characters stepping out of portal
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to Fix the Memory of the Witness Reward Glitch in Destiny 2
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees Jun 13, 2024
Read Article How to Get Memory: Refractions of Light in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Final Shape key art of lush forest environment
Destiny 2 Final Shape key art of lush forest environment
Destiny 2 Final Shape key art of lush forest environment
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to Get Memory: Refractions of Light in Destiny 2
Alpay Dedezade Alpay Dedezade Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Highway Hooligans Codes (June 2024)
Highway Hooligans Codes - a racing car breaking out of a garage
Highway Hooligans Codes - a racing car breaking out of a garage
Highway Hooligans Codes - a racing car breaking out of a garage
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Highway Hooligans Codes (June 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Fix the Memory of the Witness Reward Glitch in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Episode Echoes promotional art with three characters stepping out of portal
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to Fix the Memory of the Witness Reward Glitch in Destiny 2
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees Jun 13, 2024
Read Article How to Get Memory: Refractions of Light in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Final Shape key art of lush forest environment
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to Get Memory: Refractions of Light in Destiny 2
Alpay Dedezade Alpay Dedezade Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Highway Hooligans Codes (June 2024)
Highway Hooligans Codes - a racing car breaking out of a garage
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Highway Hooligans Codes (June 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 13, 2024
Author
Lewis Rees
Lewis is an author and journalist based in Wales. His first novel, Wander, came out in 2017. Lewis is passionate about games, and has travelled to events worldwide to host and present panels at games conferences. In his spare time he loves reading, writing, and escape rooms.